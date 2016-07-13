Hawaii Gas manager Kyle Ginoza is a Maui County superstar

Maui Time

If I were a kid in Maui County right now, you know who would be my hero? Who would be the person I looked up to, even idolized?

Kyle Ginoza.

I’m serious. There are many examples of people who’ve passed through that old revolving door, transforming their otherwise dull careers in municipal bureaucracy into far more lucrative jobs in the private sector, but Ginoza has outdone himself lately.

For nearly two decades, Ginoza worked for local government in a variety of jobs. His last, and arguably most important, was as Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa’s director of the Environmental Management Department, which oversees all the county’s dealings with garbage, waste, etc.

Let’s start with this July 12, 2016 Maui News article on good ol’ Anaergia Services, which has a 20-year contract from the County of Maui to build a waste conversion facility at the Central Maui landfill (click here for my January 2015 story on the deal). The facility is Mayor Alan Arakawa’s big solution to all things garbage on Maui (and represents a big part of why his administration is so lukewarm on recycling efforts).

Anyway, Maui Electric Co. doesn’t like the project, and said they won’t buy the energy “product” the facility will produce. Anaergia has, in turn, filed a complaint with the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to force MECO to buy its biogas “product” (click here for the PUC docket on that complaint).

Which brings us to yesterday’s News article, which states that Anaergia is planning to do an end-run around MECO buy setting up deals local energy companies–like Hawaii Gas:

As Anaergia awaits a decision, [Anaergia Americas President Arun] Sharma said his company also is exploring selling its biogas to “local entities” and has been talking to companies, including Hawaii Gas. It makes “logical” sense, he said.

Several attempts to obtain comment from Hawaii Gas representatives have been unsuccessful.

One of those “Hawaii Gas representives” is Kyle Ginoza. On Nov. 30, 2015, he went to work as the company’s General Manager for Maui operations.

“Kyle is a proven leader who understands the important role that energy plays in the lives of residents and businesses on the Valley Isle,” said Mustafa Demirbag, executive director of Hawaii Gas operations, in a Dec. 8, 2015 company press release. “As a Maui native and former county director twice over, he knows what it means to serve our communities and help them thrive. We’re excited to have him lead our Maui team.”

So let’s rewind a bit. It’s 2014, and the County of Maui (with Ginoza at the helm of Environmental Management) signs a big contract with Anaergia to build this waste facility. In this January 2014 Maui Now story, you can see a photo of Ginoza grinning while Arakawa signs the Anaergia deal. Then a year later, Ginoza resigns from the county to go work for Hawaii Gas. And now, Anaergia, looking for work because it’s big Maui County contract is on hold, returns to Ginoza (who is now at Hawaii Gas) and starts talking a new deal.

This is how it’s done, kids. You go work for the county (or state or federal government, it makes no difference), do the people’s business for a couple decades, then cash in at the private sector on the relationships you cultivated while working in the government.

Oh, and on top of all that, last month the Maui County Council voted to indemnify Ginoza in former Solid Waste Division Director (and former Ginoza subordinate) Tracy Takamine’s 2013 wrongful termination lawsuit against the county. At the same meeting, which took place on June 17, the council also voted to approve a settlement in that case for an undisclosed amount (click here for the meeting agenda).

Keep in mind that Ginoza isn’t even a county employee anymore–he started working for Hawaii Gas way back on Nov. 30, 2015. But the Maui County Council knows a superstar when they see one.

Photo of Kyle Ginoza courtesy County of Maui

  • guy

    Tony, Tony, Tony, this is a pretty flimsy article. It reads like simple character assassination. Do the rules on a public figure continue to protect you after a person moves into the private sector?

    Why wouldn’t a company generating gas consider selling it to one of the largest gas suppliers on the geographically constrained island? Isn’t it understood that experience you gain at any job is yours to keep and take with you to use for your advancement? Why wouldn’t he land big jobs to match his big resume on a small island
    with a limited talent pool? Why wouldn’t related industries make
    mutually beneficial deals? Why wouldn’t they hire people they thought
    had the most relevant information for the advancement of their corporate
    goals?

    Separately, I recall from growing up here that Kyle was the valedictorian of his high school class. I also know he’s a licensed engineer. The point being he’s been working harder than most people for most of his life. I know that because most people aren’t valedictorian (1 in every 500+?), and most people couldn’t do the math to get licensed as an engineer.

    Maybe there is a huge stinking rat in this story, but you haven’t seemed to have found it or coherently presented it. You just smeared a former county official as an individual.

    That said I think the Argenta deal that this administration struck on behalf of Maui County was a really bad idea, and was probably executed both sloppily and questionably. Why don’t you research the deal and write a story about that. Who benefits? From what I have heard, it is not us.

    You’re supposed to write stores about fact, not insinuation. That’s the difference in obligation between my half-assed internet comment and your “journalism”.

    Anyway, that’s the insurmountable problem with haoles right? They never show enough respect or restraint to understand why they aren’t really part of the community. You live here, but you have no problem making irresponsible assertions because you don’t feel the obligation of respect that comes with being an invested member of a small community. Even if you were to figure it out, some new babooze would come and put his foot in his mouth the next day.

    …And some day after you’re done slandering people with marginally researched articles, you’ll move back to the mainland and read articles about Maui so you can eagerly post comments about how you used to live here, and you used to be a “local”, so you know how corrupt and stupid everyone is.

    Aloha?

    • Maui Troll

      Hey Guy, maybe Tony will hire you you write for his rag the Maui Slime I mean Time…

    • hawaiianwaverider

      Anthony just wants to bitch about everything he can. Like many but not all “journalists” he doesn’t see the obvious benefits you do from having someone with some real world skills apply them. I doubt as well he is “cashing in” lol as gov’t workers make more than private sectors workers especially when you count the over-generous benefit packages.