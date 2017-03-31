County of Maui now offering ads on Maui Buses

Wow, looks like the County of Maui is throwing everything it’s got into advertising. Yesterday afternoon, while I was in the process of writing this story about how the Maui County Council Budget & Finance Committee just approved a bill that would open up public parks and facilities to concessions and sponsorship agreements (“Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to Coca-Cola Presents the Kihei Community Center!”), I received this press release from Massachusetts-based Stone Jetty Advertising:

The County of Maui has gotten its first transit advertising program. Stone Jetty Advertising, which manages the program for Maui Bus, has announced the launch of its pilot program. The pilot will provide preferred pricing to a limited number of advertisers between now and May 31, 2017. “We are excited to bring a high quality transit advertising program to Maui for the first time,” said Jeff De Innocentis, owner of Stone Jetty Advertising. “Maui is an excellent market for interior bus ads because of continuous growth among a wide demographic of bus riders.”

Oh boy! Now bus riders can stare at ads inside the bus during their rides! You know, instead of staring at their phones or off into the passing distance or at that one jittery guy in the back. Of course, the reason for this is the same one that’s driving the county to sell off park sponsorships–it needs money.

“The County of Maui is trying to be more fiscally responsible thereby looking at other means for revenue generation than just raising taxes,” said Don Medeiros, county Transportation Director, in the news release. “We are excited for this opportunity and look forward to working with Stone Jetty Advertising.”

And we look forward to future County of Maui plans to sell advertising on beach sand (“It’s literally dirt cheap!”), road intersections (“Our rates will drive you crazy!”) and on the backs of Axis deer (“Ask me about our delicious six-month contracts!”).

Photo: Wikimedia Commons