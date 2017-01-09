County of Maui launches new Storm Water Management Program webpage

A new webpage devoted to storm water has been added to the County of Maui website.

The Storm Water Management Program webpage, available at Mauicounty.gov/stormwater, provides information on the County’s Storm Water Management Program activities, as well as information on how community members can protect storm water and minimize pollutants in surface water resources.

The webpage also provides an additional reporting mechanism for environmental concerns related to storm water or the County’s storm drainage system. It includes the County’s storm water management plan for the Kahului-Paia Urbanized Area, which is a form to report environmental concerns and strategies to help protect storm water and receiving waters from pollutants.

“The County is committed to protecting water quality and to increasing public awareness about how their actions can impact storm water quality,” said Department of Public Works Director David Goode. “Many thanks to our staff across all departments for their contribution to the County’s Storm Water Program.”

The County’s goal is to work with community individuals, businesses, large landowners, and state and federal agencies to foster joint responsibility and positive action to protect Maui’s precious surface water resources.

Photo: MauiTime