An ACLU Hawaii Meetup will take place at University of Hawaii Maui College this Thursday, Jan. 19. Learn more about defending your civil rights in the new Trump administration, community control of police surveillance and how to end mass incarceration in the State of Hawaii. ADA-accessible, and light refreshments will be provided. Sponsored by ACLU Hawaii, UH Maui College Human Services Department and Maui Peace Action. Free. 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Acluhi.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/ ACLU Hawaii