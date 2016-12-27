Liquor Control goes after Maui Arts and Cultural Center over Thunder From Down Under show in June

The Maui County Department of Liquor Control has been known to get butthurt over the dumbest things, but this takes the cake. The department just posted the agenda for the upcoming Liquor Control Adjudication Board hearing on Jan. 5, 2017, and it has just one item, dealing with two counts pertaining to the Thunder From Down Under show at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) back in June.

Thunder From Down Under is an Australian show that features–and I’m quoting from their website–”chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm.” It’s apparently a fun show, but it would seem our own LC wasn’t amused. Rather than try to describe the important legal issues at hand, I’ll just quote from the agenda:

Count 1: On June 8, 2016 at approximately 8:00 p.m., MAUI ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER dba MAUI ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER, a restaurant general licensee, did permit entertainers to expose to view any portion of the cleft of the buttocks or genitals, contrary to Section 08-101-23(d) of the Rules of the Liquor Commission, County of Maui. Count 3: On June 8, 2016 at approximately 8:00 p.m., MAUI ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER dba MAUI ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER, a restaurant general licensee, did permit entertainers to perform acts which simulates sexual intercourse, contrary to Section 08-101-23(f)(1) of the Rules of the Liquor Commission, County of Maui.

Isn’t that wild?

No one from the MACC was able to comment on the LC complaint when I contacted their marketing department. The agenda lists Counts 1 and 3, but no Count 2, which would seem to indicate that something was dropped in a plea deal (the MACC is pleading no contest to the charges). But one woman I spoke to who saw the show in June found the allegations against the MACC absurd.

“We saw bottoms, but that’s part of the deal, right?” said the woman who asked that we not use her name. “But I see more at the beach. I saw no genitals whatsoever, and we stayed until the very end. They were incredibly professional. It’s a show!”

Photo courtesy MACC