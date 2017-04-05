New medical marijuana dispensary Maui Grown Therapies to hold open houses

Maui is getting their first medical marijuana dispensary, set to open soon in Kahului. Hawaii currently only has one medical dispensary, located on Oahu, and the islands do not recognize medical marijuana cards issued in any other state.

The company bringing the first to Maui is Maui Grown Therapies. Once the dispensary opens, later this summer, only registered medical patients will be allowed to enter the premises. But on April 8 and 22, Maui Grown Therapies will host an open house (you have to be over 21), to give people insight on the operations of the dispensary and encourage people to sign up.

“This is a rare opportunity to welcome everyone to come and see for themselves what we’re planning for Maui’s medical cannabis patients,” said Teri Freitas Gorman, the dispensary’s Director of Community Relations & Patient Affairs, in a Mar. 31 news release. “Once we open for sales later this summer, only registered patients will be allowed to enter the dispensary.”

During the open houses, Maui Grown Therapies staff will try to answer any questions regarding the state’s medical cannabis programs, job opportunities, as well as concerns about what qualifies a patient for cannabis therapy.

Due to Hawaii state regulations, dispensary officials say cell phone use and photo/video recording inside the facility is strictly prohibited.

The dispensary is located in the Maui Lani Village Center (44 Pa`a St.) in Kahului. For more information, go to Mauigrowntherapies.com.

Photo courtesy Maui Grown Therapies