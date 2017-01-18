Maui Bicycling League Applauds Blue Zones Project in Central Maui

Maui Bicycling League members recently attended a reception at University of Hawaii Maui to celebrate the selection of Central Maui as a Blue Zones Project site.

Blue Zones Project is an HMSA well-being improvement initiative to help make healthy choices easier so area residents can enjoy longer, happier and healthier lives. Its activities include cooking classes, community walking groups and the walking school bus, which allows a group of children to walk to school under the supervision of two or more adults.

“This is great news for our community,” said Anne Rillero, Maui Bicycling League Board Member and Secretary. “We are especially delighted that Blue Zones Project works to create environments where walking and bicycling are encouraged. This aligns with our vision at Maui Bicycling League to make Maui more bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly, so that our keiki can safely walk or pedal to school, our adults can get to work, shopping and recreational activities without cars, and our seniors can travel safely without driving.”

Maui Bicycling League advocates for safer bikeways and bike paths, working closely with state and county officials, local landowners, other nonprofits and the community. Maui Bicycling League also offers educational programs to encourage safer bicycling and safe vehicle operation around cyclists, as well as group rides and bicycle-related events for families and individuals.

“We are grateful to the Wailuku Community Association for their hard work and dedication in bringing Blue Zones Project to Central Maui,” said Saman Dias, Chair of Maui Bicycling League. “We believe the Blue Zones Project will create a better quality of life for Maui residents and applaud its launch here in Central Maui.”

To learn more about Blue Zones Project – Hawaii, visit Hawaii.bluezonesproject.com.

To learn more about Maui Bicycling League, visit Mauibicyclingleague.org.

Photo courtesy Maui Bicycling League