West Maui Community Disaster Planning Meeting at Lahaina Civic Center

There’s a West Maui Community Disaster Planning Meeting at the Lahaina Civic Center on Thursday, June 15. Michele Liberty, Maui County Director and Disaster Program Director of the Red Cross Hawaii State Chapter will present a talk on emergency sheltering. In addition, Charnan Carroll, Disaster Preparedness Specialist of the Maui County Emergency Management Agency, will talk about personal preparedness planning. Free. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); Westmaui.org
Photo courtesy of Flickr/Mike
