Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Training with Edventure at UH Maui College

Edventure’s Water/Wastewater Treatment Entry Level Plant Operator Training starts this Monday, Jan. 23rd at University of Hawaii Maui College. Sponsored by Hawaii Energy, all students will be prepared to begin a new career in Hawaii’s Water and Wastewater Industry. Participants who are already working as operators will gain an expanded knowledge of how Water/Wastewater Treatment Plants operate and are maintained. $1,700. 5pm. Edventure at UH Maui College, (310 Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com; [email protected]
Photo: Flickr/ Eli Duke