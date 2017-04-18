TED Cinema Experience: Watch The TED Conference Live at Maui Mall Megaplex

TED Cinema Experience: Watch The TED Conference Live happens at the Maui Mall Megaplex from Monday, April 24 to Sunday, April 30. This is a great opportunity to watch three live broadcast screenings of the TED Conference in Vancouver with the TEDxMaui ohana. Here’s the schedule: Monday, April 24–Opening Night at 8pm; Tuesday, April 25–Prize Event with Serena Williams and Raj Panjabi at 8pm; Sunday, April 30–Highlights Exclusive at 4pm. Tickets are available at FathomEvents.com or at the box office. $25. 8pm. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 800-326-3264; Tedcinema.com

Photo courtesy Katie McMillan