There will be a screening of ‘Coach’ at University of Hawaii Maui College this Friday, Mar. 31. The 30-minute documentary tells the story of how in the 1930s Coach Soichi Sakamoto taught Maui kids to swim in sugar ditches, spurring them on to win national and Olympic glory. There will also be a presentation of a 10-minute compilation of home movies. Free. 7pm. Pilina Student Lounge. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

Photo courtesy of Bonnie Friedman