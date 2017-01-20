QuickBooks For Small Businesses at Maui County Business Resource Center

There’s a QuickBooks For Small Businesses workshop at the Maui County Business Resource Center this Thursday, Jan. 26. The course will be taught by CPA Richard Kehoe. This will be a great event for Maui small business owners that want to learn how to set up a QuickBooks account with lots of personalized instruction. Students will learn how to record sales, receive payments, prepare invoices and balance a checkbook. $45. 5pm. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E. Ka`ahumanu St., Kahului); 808-873-8247.

Photo: Flickr/J.DavisStudio