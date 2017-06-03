This Friday, June 9, Dr. Pualani Kanaka‘ole-Kanahele will be in The Green Room at Maui Arts and Cultural Center. She has dedicated her life to being an accomplished Kumu Hula, writer, educator, musician and community leader. The evening will be a dedication to Hawaiian culture with an inspiring presentation, Q&A, book-signing, book fair, live music and reception. Presented by The Merwin Conservancy. $10-25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy the Merwin Conservancy
