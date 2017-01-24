Photo Magic in the Dark Room with Edventure at UH Maui College

The Photo Magic in the Dark Room workshop with Edventure at UH Maui College starts this Monday, Jan. 30 and runs until Feb. 24. The course will teach students all the basics to feel confident in using a camera, developing film and printing gorgeous black and white photos in the darkroom. Students should purchase film and paper at UHMC bookstore. There will be 35mm cameras available for student use at no additional cost. $209. 6pm. Edventure at UH Maui College, (310 Ka`ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

Photo: Flickr/8 Kome