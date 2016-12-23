Paia Youth and Cultural Center to benefit from Ohana Fuels’ Fuel Up, Do Good program

The Paia Youth & Cultural Center will be the official beneficiary of Ohana Fuels’ Fuel Up, Do Good program for the first quarter of 2017. Ohana Fuels will donate a portion of the sales price of every gallon of gasoline purchased at its stations in that community from January through March 2017 to the organization.

“We are excited to announce that we will be partnering with the Paia Youth & Cultural Center as our next Fuel Up, Do Good beneficiary,” said Kimo Haynes, President of Hawaii Petroleum. “We value the exceptional work the Paia Youth & Cultural Center does to help our local ohana and we look forward to continuing our support of the outstanding agencies in our community through the program.”

The mission of the Paia Youth & Cultural Center is to Build Community Through Our Youth. To achieve this, they provide a safe place, both emotionally and physically, for the youth of Paia and surrounding communities while offering a variety of social, educational, cultural, vocational, and recreational life skills activities. The Center’s mission involves putting a face and a voice to Maui’s youth while assisting them to become an important and integral part of their community.

Photo courtesy Paia Youth & Cultural Center