Paia Youth and Cultural Center awards two scholarships

The Paia Youth & Cultural Center has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to students Tucker Jahrmarkt and Zachary Kaikaikaokeola Milanio (Kaika). The annual scholarship is open to any multi-year active member of PYCC who is a high school senior, has a GED, or is in their first year of community college; each candidate had to submit an application and be personally interviewed

The PYCC Scholarship Fund, which has been in existence since 2005, was funded this year by the Campbell Family.

Jahrmarkt is a student at University of Hawaii Maui College. He’s pursuing a liberal arts degree and is considering diving deeper into sociology, psychology, and music as these subjects are particularly intriguing to him. Aside from school, his primary interests include skateboarding, music, film, photography, and other outdoors activities and art forms. Jahrmarkt is actively participating in film projects, searching and studying music, and continuing to follow his passions along all branches of skateboarding.

Milanio (Kaika) is pursuing a career in auto mechanics and while taking classes at UHMC that will support his goal. He also works at High Tech in Paia and teaches skate boarding at the PYCC StoneWave Skate School.

This is the second year that Jahrmarkt and Milanio have won this scholarship.

