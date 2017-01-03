Musical Theatre at the Maui OFFStage Studio

Musical Theatre with Maui OnStage will take place on every Monday from Jan. 9 to Mar. 13. Students will learn how to combine singing techniques with movement, explore character development and perform improv. Students grade 3-8 are highly encouraged to attend. They will gain confidence, musicianship and movement skills in this program. They will also rehearse two musical numbers for a March showcase. $180. 3:30pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

Photo: Flickr/ Dick Sijtsma