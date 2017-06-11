The annual Maui Garden Expo will happen at the Maui Mall in Kahului on Saturday, June 17. Presented by the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals, the event is for homeowners and professionals in the horticulture industry. The event will showcase suppliers, nurseries and Maui nonprofit organizations in the field. It will be a fun day with plant and flower vendors, educational talks and more. Free. 10am. Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Malp.org

Photo: Flickr/Peter Liu