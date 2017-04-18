Hawaii students dominate Student Television Network Convention awards

Media students from Hawaii were big winners at the 14th annual Student Television Network Convention. Approximately 3,000 middle and high school students from across the U.S. gathered in California to compete in on-site, time-restricted contests in video journalism, television production, filmmaking, music videos, commercials, and public service announcements.

Hawaii schools brought home nearly one-quarter of the awards at the media convention which was held in Anaheim, CA. As in the last few STN competitions, the number of awards won by Hawaii schools was notably high in comparison to states with larger populations such as California, Florida and Texas.

Two middle schools led the Hawaii awards count: Maui Waena Intermediate School and Kauai’s Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School each took home seven awards. And Maui High School and Kamehameha Schools Maui each took home two awards.

All of the student winners had garnered experience working with the PBS Hawaii’s HIKI NŌ student news network.

“Without a doubt, the stellar performance by Hawaii schools at STN is due to the work our schools have done with HIKI NŌ and PBS Hawaii,” said Kevin Matsunaga, Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School media teacher and STN regional board member. “Our Hawaii media teachers have worked tirelessly, as well, and the outstanding work their students have done at these competitions is proof that HIKI NŌ is making a huge difference in the lives of our students.”

PBS Hawaii President and CEO Leslie Wilcox said HIKI NŌ offers students the ideal preparation for the national competition and it also readies them for different professional paths by teaching them to work their way through challenges and deliver quality work on tight deadlines.

“This national recognition is yet another testament of the quality work being produced by our HIKI NŌ students and the dedication of their media teachers and mentors,” said Kathryn Matayoshi, Hawaii State Department of Education Schools Superintendent. “These opportunities would not be possible without the commitment and partnership with PBS Hawaii. The teamwork and use of technology needed to create these quality productions align with the Department’s mission to help our students connect with their communities and be lifelong learners.”

Maui Waena Intermediate School took home wins in a variety of categories including spot feature, movie trailer, public service announcement, student film and music video.

First place winners included Maui High School students who took honors in the public service announcement category. Maui’s Kamehameha High School received an honorable mention in the action sports category.

Maui students also dominated the middle school crazy 8s broadcast news magazine category with first place going to Maui Waena Intermediate School and second place to Kamehameha middle school students.

Photo courtesy of PBS Hawaii