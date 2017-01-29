Hawaii Book Trust’s Arabian Night’s Benefit at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort

The Hawaii Book Trust is having their fifth annual Maui benefit this Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Fairmont Kea Lani Resort. This year’s event theme is “Arabian Nights,” so make sure to bring some style and a luxe demeanor to support this awesome nonprofit. The evening will feature fire performers, belly dancers and Mediterranean cuisine prepared by Chef Tylun Pang. Guests can bid on live and silent auctions that will offer items like travel packages, fine art, Maui activities, restaurant gift certificates and more. Price TBD. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Photo: Chordboard/Wikimedia Commons