“Farming for the Future: Sustainable Agriculture on Maui” with Edventure at UH Maui College will take place every Thursday from Jan 19- Feb. 9. This is a great opportunity for those that would like to gain valuable knowledge and pursue a career in Agriculture related business. Students will learn fundamental practices of building living, healthy soil for growing organic fruits and vegetables. $269. 4:30-7:30pm. UH Maui College, (310 Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com
Photo: Forest & Kim Starr