Deadline approaching for NHHP conservation internships

College students interested in the Nā Hua Ho`ohuli i ka Pono conservation internship program must apply no later than March 31.

The NHHP program will provide students with skills to prepare them for future careers in the conservation field. Interns will also develop key leadership skills that are important for advancing the protection of Maui’s natural resources.

The summer internship program will run from June 5-July 28, 2017, and will be full-time (40 hours per week). One position will be available with each of the following agencies: Maui Invasive Species Committee, Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project and The Nature Conservancy.

Interns will earn a bi-weekly living allowance of $800 before taxes. They may also be eligible for an AmeriCorps Education Award to apply towards higher education expenses which includes tuition, books, and student loans.

For more information and to obtain an application packet, visit Nhhphawaii.org or contact the Program Coordinator at [email protected] or at 808-727-2184. Applications must be submitted by March 31.

Photo of Waikamoi Preserve courtesy Nā Hua Ho`ohuli i ka Pono conservation internship program