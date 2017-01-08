Maui Time

You are here: Home / News / Education / Creative Critters acting classes from Maui OnStage

Creative Critters acting classes from Maui OnStage

by Leave a Comment

Maui OnStage will host Creative Critters from Saturday, Jan. 14 until Saturday, Mar. 11. The program is best suited for budding actors who want to explore drama, dance, singing and creative play. Kids 5-8 will love this program because it offers them an opportunity to create bold characters and sing and dance. Teachers: Brett Wulfson (pictured here) and Brianna Kenar. $135. 9am. Maui OFFStage Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Brett Marynn Wulfson

 

Comments

comments