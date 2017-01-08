Maui OnStage will host Creative Critters from Saturday, Jan. 14 until Saturday, Mar. 11. The program is best suited for budding actors who want to explore drama, dance, singing and creative play. Kids 5-8 will love this program because it offers them an opportunity to create bold characters and sing and dance. Teachers: Brett Wulfson (pictured here) and Brianna Kenar. $135. 9am. Maui OFFStage Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Brett Marynn Wulfson
