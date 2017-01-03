Broadway Rocks Acting Workshops at the Maui OFFStage Studio run from this Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, March 13. This is a great acting workshop for kids 8-17. Students will experience support and encouragement to improve their singing, dance, movement and acting skills. Students grades 5-10 will also be able to learn warm-up routines and relaxation practices that will help them with auditions and performances. $250. 4:30pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Maui OnStage