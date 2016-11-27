Maui Time

Author William Finnegan in the Green Room at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

William Finnegan will be in the Green Room at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, Dec. 3. Finnegan is an award-winning journalist and longtime staffer at the New Yorker who won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for his surf memori Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life (it even made President Barack Obama’s reading list last summer). The evening will feature surf talk story, live music, an audience Q&A, book fair, book signing, dessert and champagne. $10 for students with ID. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of MACC

