William Finnegan will be in the Green Room at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, Dec. 3. Finnegan is an award-winning journalist and longtime staffer at the New Yorker who won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for his surf memori Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life (it even made President Barack Obama’s reading list last summer). The evening will feature surf talk story, live music, an audience Q&A, book fair, book signing, dessert and champagne. $10 for students with ID. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy of MACC
