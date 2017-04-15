Art For Education Night at Little Monk Seal Montessori in Kihei

Art For Education Night is happening at Little Monk Seal Montessori in Kihei this Friday, April 21. This will be an awesome family-friendly event with pupus, refreshments, music, photography by Michelle Lazuka and student paintings for sale. All proceeds will go directly to the Michael Lazuka Scholarship Fund, a program that provides financial aid to families for preschool and kindergarten. Free. 5:30pm. Little Monk Seal Montessori, (300 Ohukai Rd. #206, Kihei); 808-321-0028; Littlemonkseal.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Little Monk Seal Montessori