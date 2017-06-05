Argentine Tango Dance Classes with David Liu at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

There’ll be Argentine Tango Dance Classes with David Liu at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, June 11. Liu is an experienced instructor visiting Maui from Phoenix, Arizona. The classes will include vocabulary learnings, sacadas, drags and boleos. The “Making Fancy Steps Easy” class is from 5-6pm (Int/Adv), and the “Ways To Connect” class is from 6:15-7:15pm (all levels). There’ll also be a Practice Dance from 7:30-9:30pm. $10. 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Flickr/ Zabara Alexander