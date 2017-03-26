Annual Maui County Agriculture Festival at Maui Tropical Plantation

The 10th annual Maui County Agriculture Festival happens at the Maui Tropical Plantation this Saturday, Apr. 1. The day will begin with a Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast and Bingo, and will continue with cooking classes, demonstrations, horseback rides, bouncy castles, farm animals, barnyard games, farmers market, “liquid garden,” Chef’s Challenge and a Grand Taste featuring 12 chef stations. Lehua Kalima will headline an all-star list of Maui musicians and performers. $5. 8am. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui County Ag Festival
