All You Can Eat Pancakes Fundraiser with Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Maui

This Saturday, Feb. 4, you can check out the All You Can Eat Pancakes Fundraiser with Veteran’s of Foreign Wars. The event will take place at the VFW post in Kihei, and everyone’s invited. In support of Maui’s Veterans of Foreign Wars, attendees and their family will enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with eggs, sausage, fruit, juices, coffee and more. All proceeds will benefit the VFW Maui Post No. 3850 Building Fund. $7 adults/ $5 children under 10 years. 7am. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); Vfwhawaii.org

Photo: Flickr/ Whitney Anderson