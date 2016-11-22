Akaku youth program receives educational grant

Akaku Maui Community Media‘s youth program recently received a $5,000 grant from the Fred Baldwin Memorial Foundation. The funds will support the Akaku Youth Media Exchange, AYME, which is a workforce development program for certified graduates of Youth Broadband Education and Awareness Mentoring; YBEAM is a ‘mobile’ video journalism training for youth 12-19 years old. The training is free and offered as an after school program at various satellite locations on both Maui and Molokai, and at the Akakū studio in the summer.

AYME reporters produce two- to three-minute ENG videos on community events, non-profits and businesses from iPod Touches. Youth producers receive professional mentoring and stipends for their stories. Participants in the program also learn about the industry with coaching on how to develop work skills.

AYME youth also produce live television segments at community events and the Maui Youth Weekly simulcast program which airs on cable channel 55 and 88.5 KAKU radio.

“I launched the job initiative for YBEAM graduates in 2013 and am thrilled we are garnering public attention for the youth stories that are intended to benefit our community,” said Kat Tracy, Akaku Education Director. Tracy said program participants are actively engaged with learning and training which gives them the motivation to develop marketable skills, if they choose to apply them professionally.

AYME stories can be viewed on Akaku cable channel 55 and on the programʻs web portal, Akaku.mauitube.org. For more information contact Kat Tracy at 808-283-7961.

Photo courtesy of Akaku