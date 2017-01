Starting this Saturday, Jan. 7, there will be a seven-week Dental Assisting Training Program from Edventure at UH Maui College. Expect lectures, exams, hands-on teaching experiences and lots of one-on-one sessions with dental professionals. Upon completion, a certificate will be awarded to each student. $495. 9am. Edventure at UH Maui College, (310 Ka`ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

Photo: Flickr/icethim