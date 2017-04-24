The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas Opens in Kaanapali

The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Maui’s newest oceanfront resort, celebrated its opening with a traditional Hawaiian blessing on April 14; the resort, which is situated on 16 acres of North Kā‘anapali Beach, began receiving guests the following day.

Kahu Kapono‘ai Molitau led the blessing ceremony, which included a maile lei untying, symbolic in Hawaiian culture for opening a space.

“Maui is one of the world’s most desirable destinations, and we are excited to open our doors to this extraordinary resort,” said Steve Williams, chief operating officer, Vistana Signature Experiences. “The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas is a truly unique resort that combines Hawaii’s rich heritage with the aloha spirit for which the islands are known.”

Comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas is designed to be a relaxing haven with culturally inspired programs and distinctive Hawaiian experiences. Under the careful guidance of the resort’s cultural director, Makalapua Kanuha, the essence of Hawaii has been carefully woven into design elements throughout the property.

At the resort’s heart will be the Pu‘uhonua o Nanea Cultural Center, which will feature innovative and educational cultural offerings designed will honor local history, language, art, crafts, music and dance.

“In the Hawaiian language, nanea means to be in a state of relaxation,” said Chris Rabang, general manager. “We are thrilled to begin welcoming guests and are looking forward to helping them embrace our resort’s namesake through meaningful experiences and signature Westin features.”

The amenities at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas include an expansive lagoon-style swimming pool, children’s beach pool and play area, oceanfront cabanas and a fitness studio.

The resort’s full-service restaurant, Mauka Makai, pays tribute to the farming and fishing cultures of ancient Hawaii with an emphasis on farm-to-table foods. The restaurant utilizes indigenous plants and vegetables grown on-site and from local farms to complement popular local dishes. The Inu Pool Bar provides a relaxing setting to enjoy oceanfront views, cocktails and lighter fare.

Resort guests can also enjoy resort amenities at The Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas located next door, including Spa Helani.

Photo courtesy Westin Nanea Ocean Villas