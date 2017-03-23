Rideshare company Lyft launches on Maui today

Lyft, the nation’s fastest growing and newest ridesharing service, becomes available today on Maui (yes, the company retired their pink mustaches a couple years ago, but whatever). The company, similar to Uber, allows users to request drivers with the touch of a single button, and payment is completed through the app on your phone.

One of the highlights of Lyft is the ability to tip the drivers, makes the service a viable income source for many people, both part time and full time. Interested drivers can visit the “Drive with Lyft” page.

The company describes itself as being “preferred by drivers and passengers” due to its safe and friendly experience. As well, it says their “commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities” has helped it expand to more than 100 new cities in the past three months.

To celebrate their launch, Lyft is offering a special promo code LYFTLOVE17 that gives users 5$ of their first ride. To use Lyft, just download their smartphone app.

Here’s an infographic on how Lyft works:

Photo of car: Quinn Dombrowski/Flickr; Infographic courtesy Lyft