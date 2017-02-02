Quizunderstood: What do you know about hotel room rates on Maui?

1. According to a Jan. 27 Pacific Business News blog post, the average daily hotel room rate in Hawaii during the week Jan. 15-21 was $266.89. What was the average daily room rate for Maui County during that week?
A. $336.34
B. $308.73
C. $283.07
D. $265.91
E. $240.22
2. Which state legislator from Maui County announced on Jan. 20 support for a new study on strategies to manage oxybenzone pollution to protect Hawaii’s coral reefs?
A. Senator Roz Baker
B. Senator J. Kalani English
C. Representative Angus McKelvey
D. Representative Kaniela Ing
E. Representative Lynn DeCoite
3. Hawaii Public Radio recently announced the names of its 20-member Community Advisory Board. Four of the members come from Maui County, specifically the towns of Makawao, Kahului, Wailuku and WHAT?
A. Lahaina
B. Lanai City
C. Kihei
D. Kaunakakai
E. Kula
See answers below:
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
ANSWERS
1: A–$336.34
2: C–Representative Angus McKelvey
3: D–Kaunakakai
Photo: Joe Parks/Flickr