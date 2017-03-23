Quizunderstood: What do you know about Hawaii Tourism Authority’s new LGBT travelers research?

1. According to the Mar. 19 Maui News, 13-year-old Leela Waterford of Kahului won the 2017 Kamaaina Kids Hawaii State Spelling Bee last week. What word did she have to spell correctly to win the title?

A. Guetapens

B. Chrysanthemum

C. Doleful

D. Colchicum

E. Billycan

2. Last week, the Hawaii House of Representatives passed a proposed budget that includes $63 million for “the next phase” of Kihei High School construction, Rep. Kaniela Ing, D–South Maui, announced on Mar. 17. If this budget is approved, how much money will the Legislature have appropriated in total for Kihei High construction?

A. $147 million

B. $157 million

C. $167 million

D. $177 million

E. $187 million

3. On Mar. 16, the Hawaii Tourism Authority released four new studies on the “profiles, preferences and sentiments of LGBT travelers” to Hawaii from the U.S., Canada, China and Australia. According to the research, 70 percent of Americans consider Hawaii to be an “LGBT-friendly destination.” What percentage of Canadians feel the same way?

A. 50 percent

B. 60 percent

C. 70 percent

D. 80 percent

E. 90 percent

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: E–Billycan

2: B–$157 million

3: A–50 percent

Photo: Ludovic Berton/Flickr