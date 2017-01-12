Quizunderstood: How well do you know the County of Maui’s new Sugar Operators Support Taskforce report?

1. The first report of the Sugar Operators Support Taskforce (SOST)–charged with assisting the workers laid off by the Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar (HC&S) mill closure–came out on Jan. 6. According to the report, how many of the 268 workers let go before Dec. 1, 2016 have since been placed in other jobs?

A. 124

B. 77

C. 45

D. 15

E. 7

2. The SOST has 56 members from 28 different organizations, companies and government agencies. According to the Jan. 6 report, how many of its members come from either HC&S or its parent company Alexander & Baldwin?

A. 1

B. 3

C. 8

D. 10

E. 14

3. According to the SOST report, many HC&S workers were let go after Dec. 1, 2016?

A. 306

B. 316

C. 326

D. 336

E. 346

ANSWERS

1: A–124

2: C–8

3: E–346

Photo of Maui sugar worker: National Archives