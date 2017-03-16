Quizunderstood: How much do you know about two new Hawaii Tourism Authority reports on vacation rentals?

1. On Mar. 9, the Hawaii Tourism Authority announced the release of two new reports on vacation rentals in the state. According to one of the reports, Hawaii’s Home and Vacation Rental Market: Impact and Outlook, 4.6 percent of visitors stayed in a “rental house” in 2010. What percentage stayed in such accommodations in 2015?

A. 5.4 percent

B. 6.4 percent

C. 7.4 percent

D. 8.4 percent

E. 9.4 percent

2. Also according to this report, visitors start looking for alternative accommodations when hotel rooms rise to what price per night?

A. $189

B. $209

C. $239

D. $269

E. $319

3. According to the new report Impact of Vacation Rental Units in Hawaii, 2016, which was also prepared for the Hawaii Tourism Authority, which online site do vacation rental owners in Hawaii use the most?

A. AirBnB

B. VRBO

C. FlipKey

D. ClearStay

E. Trip Advisor

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: C–7.4 percent

2: C–$239

3: B–VRBO

