Quizunderstood: How much do you know about the old HC&S sugar mill?

1. The Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar (HC&S) mill officially stopped emitting smoke on Friday, Dec. 17. According to The Maui News story from the next day, how old is the HC&S mill?
A. 105 years
B. 115 years
C. 125 years
D. 135 years
E. 145 years
2. The Pan-STARRS digital survey of the visible universe, taken from the telescope atop Haleakala, became public on Dec. 19. According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser story from that day, the size of the image collection is the equivalent to how many selfies?
A. 100,000
B. 1 million
C. 1 billion
D. 1 trillion
E. 1 quadrillion
3. On Dec. 13, Pacific Business News wrote about Bankrate.com’s latest ranking of drivers in the U.S. Where did Hawaii place, according to the story?
A. 5th best
B. 5th worst
C. 10th best
D. 10th worst
E. Right in the middle
See answers below:
ANSWERS
1: E–145 years
2: C–1 billion
3: D–10th worst
Photo: Joanna Orpia/Flickr
