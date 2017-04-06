Quizunderstood: Do you know why E.K. Fernandez cancelled the Maui Carnival?

1. On Mar. 29, which Maui legislator denounced the recent sale of Hawaiian artifacts in Paris as “irresponsible, unprofessional, and disrespectful to our culture?”

A. Sen. J. Kalani English

B. Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran

C. Rep. Joe Souki

D. Rep. Lynn DeCoite

E. Rep. Kaniela Ing

2. The Maui News reported on Mar. 30 that former Special Committee on County Government member Madge Schaefer filed a Sunshine Law complaint with the Office of Information Practices (OIP) against the Dept. of Liquor Control over their recent passage of new liquor laws. According to the story, what’s the backlog on OIP cases?

A. At least a month

B. At least three months

C. At least six months

D. At least a year

E. At least two years

3. Last week E.K. Fernandez announced that because of rising shipping costs, they had to cancel what would have been the second annual Maui Carnival. According to a Maui. 30 KITV story, how much have shipping costs risen for neighbor island fairs in the past three years?

A. 20 percent

B. 30 percent

C. 40 percent

D. 50 percent

E. 60 percent

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: E–Rep. Kaniela Ing

2: D–At least a year

3: C–40 percent

Photo courtesy E.K. Fernandez