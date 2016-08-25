New outdoor market to open on Wednesdays at Outlets of Maui in Lahaina

The Outlets of Maui in Lahaina will host a new outdoor market that will celebrate Maui farmers and artisans with locally-grown produce, hand-made goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets Outdoor Market will open Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 4pm to 7:30pm. and will remain a weekly Wednesday night event after that.
In addition to local merchants selling produce and goods, the Outdoor Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula shows and cultural activities such as poi making, coconut juice making, lei making and wood carving.
The merchants showcasing their goods and products will be located through-out the center. During the Outdoor Market, Outlets of Maui retailers will host a sidewalk sale with special Wednesday-evening-only promotions.
“We are excited to bring this unique event to Outlets of Maui,” said Lisa Donlon, General Manager for Outlets of Maui. “We look forward to this becoming an evening outing for local families and showcasing our local culture to visitors to Maui.”
For the opening event on Aug. 31, Outlets of Maui will offer a free one-day parking pass with a purchase from any vendor at the Outdoor Market. Market Partners include Hawaii Farmers Union United–Maunakahalawai Chapter, edible Hawaiian Islands Magazine and Simpli Fresh Produce.
Photo courtesy Outlets of the Pacific
