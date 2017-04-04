Maui Tacos to re-franchise six of its restaurants

Maui Tacos is expanding operations with plans to franchise its restaurants on the Mainland and worldwide. CEO Jeff Endervelt said the local brand also plans to re-franchise six of its restaurants as it begins the expansion; the company owns and operates eight restaurants throughout the Hawaiian Islands and is now accepting franchise applications throughout the states and internationally.

Maui Tacos fast casual Mexican restaurant was founded by famed Pacific Rim Chef Mark Ellman; the first store opened in Napili Bay in 1993. The menu was designed to fuse the bold flavors of Mexico with the exotic taste of Hawaii to create the “Maui-Mex” cuisine.

“We are excited by the opportunities afforded us [by] having a 25 year history here in Hawaii and having served guests from around the World,” Endervelt said in a Mar. 24 press release. “This has given our brand worldwide exposure and a global fan-base. Investor interest has increased lately as fast casual restaurants continue to dominate the new restaurant landscape.”

Maui Tacos is famous for its fresh Maui-Mex chef-driven menu featuring fish tacos, burritos, and salads as well as traditional and vegetarian favorites. The company also makes a line of its own Aqua Fresca beverages. Many of its locations also feature Surf Bars where they serve island drinks, beer and wine.

Maui Tacos was recognized as the Best Mexican Restaurant in Honolulu by ZAGAT and has held the title for Best Fish Taco and Burrito on Maui for over a decade.

Maui Tacos expects to begin opening new restaurants on the Mainland and across the world later this year. The company has brought on VP of Development Alonzo Botta to franchise the concept.

For more information visit the company’s website at Mauitacos.com.

Photo: Sean M. Hower