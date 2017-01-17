Maui Humane Society Receives $100,000 Petco Grant

The Maui Humane Society has been awarded a $100,000 Lifesaving Impact Award grant from the Petco Foundation.

The Petco Foundation’s grant will be used to fund spay and neuter surgeries for owned animals and free roaming cats, advocate the Maui Humane Society’s ongoing efforts to reduce the animal homeless population, and save as many animal lives as possible.

“We are very thankful to the Petco Foundation for believing in the work we are doing,” said Jerleen Bryant, Maui Humane Society CEO. “Thanks to their generous support we can continue our campaign to decrease the number of free roaming cats on Maui and also to decrease the number of homeless animals coming through our door by offering spay and neuter surgeries at no cost through our community spay and neuter program.”

Susanne Kogut, Petco Foundation executive director, said The Petco Foundation values animal welfare organizations working hard to save animal lives. “We hope this grant will enable the Maui Humane Society to continue its impactful and lifesaving efforts throughout Maui,” Kogut said.

Each year the Maui Humane Society helps thousands of animals, taking in more than 7,000 animals to its shelter and serving many times that number through its community outreach programs. Equally important, through its programs and services, MHS provides support for Maui’s approximately 90,000 pet owners as well as Animal Management Services for the County of Maui.

The Petco Foundation has invested more than $170 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make certain that every animal deserves to live its best life. With more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, the Foundation inspires and empowers communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through its Think Adoption First program, the Foundation partners with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions.

Photo: Bartlomiej Derski/Wikimedia Commons