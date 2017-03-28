Holistic horse trainer April Battles comes to Maui

The healing services of international horse expert April Battles are now available in Maui. Battles is an international certified instructor of equine musculoskeletal unwinding and owner of Holistic HorseWorks, which helps horse owners and trainers bring their horses back to proper form and function.

Kihei-based Battles offers services direct to horses, and training for owners in the form of group classes, one-on-one private sessions, and videos available free and for purchase. Her systematic approach facilitates physical, energetic and spiritual changes which are immediate and lasting.

“April empowers horse owners,” said Marla Braun-Miller of Kahalawai Farms and Stables. “She has taught me how to help my horse with its emotional and physical needs. Her equine bodywork methods have improved my horses performance and health. The best part is the results are immediate and I can check my horses to make sure the releases stay. April has brought hope to a situation where a horse would have been retired because of soreness and poor attitude.”

Battles “talks” to horses, reading cues and body language. She says the flick of an ear, a swish of a tail or a slight hesitation in the movement of a horse can be telling.

Battles’ knowledge of the horse’s whole body wellness and balance stems from two decades of studying and applying bio-energy therapy, craniosacral therapy, applied kinesiology, massage, acupressure, reiki and intuitive listening. In addition, equine musculoskeletal unwinding releases issues causing pain and gait abnormalities including skeletal and soft tissue issues (which may cause a lameness), emotional traumas, and defensive habits. These applications also correct nutritional imbalances, and balances the complete energetic system.

Battles has thousands of hours training and conditioning top endurance horses. She said she can help a variety of issues including head shaking; cribbing; back and joint problems; bucking; colic; lameness; head injuries and traumas; headaches and more. She also provides services for postoperative recovery; head shyness and spookiness; stumbling and tripping; respiratory problems after a pullback; and difficulty with transitions.

For more information, visit HolisticHorseWorks.com.

Photo of colt on Maui: Marcia Berkowitz/Wikimedia Commons