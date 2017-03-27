Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for Kahoma Affordable Housing Project in Lahaina

Habitat for Humanity Maui will be accepting applications for its newest project beginning April 3. Those interested in the Kahoma Affordable Housing Project in Lahaina can download the applications from Habitat’s website or can request an application from Habitat’s office.

The Kahoma Affordable Housing Project will serve families making 30 percent to 80 percent and below median income. For a family of four, that is from $24,150 to $64,400 per year.

The houses will be located on 16.7 acres in Lahaina. The development is bounded by the Kahoma Flood Control Channel to the north and existing residential area on the south.

The project includes 10 single family homes. Each home will be sold turnkey with a refrigerator and range. The homes will be sold for under the Residential Workforce Ordinance guidelines which mean that units will range from $281,520 to $380,880. Homes will be sold at a zero equivalent mortgage through Habitat for Humanity Maui.

“We are excited to partnering with West Maui Land Company on this 100 percent affordable housing project,” said Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Maui, Sherri K. Dodson. “Lahaina has waited a long time for this and we are thrilled to be building in Lahaina.”

An appointment must be made with Habitat in order to turn in the application; no walk in applications will be accepted. Applicants can call the Habitat office to make an appointment after the application and documents are complete. Applications will only be accepted until June 2.

Habitat for Humanity Maui will be looking for volunteers from the community to help build the homes, provide lunches for volunteers or just be on a committee to help provide great service to our Partner Families. If interested in volunteering, donating or applying, one can contact the Habitat office at 808-242-1140 or go to their website at Habitat-maui.org.

Habitat for Humanity Maui was incorporated in 1996 and officially became an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International in 1997. To date, Habitat has built and renovated more than 100 houses on Maui, Molokai and Lanai, providing homes for more than 500 people in the local community. Habitat’s mission is to build decent housing and to renovate substandard housing on Maui in partnership with community volunteers and potential homeowners so that homelessness and substandard housing on Maui is eliminated.

Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity Maui Facebook page