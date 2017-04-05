GreatNonprofits names Maui-based Pacific Primate Sanctuary top-rated organization yet again

Pacific Primate Sanctuary was named a 2017 Top-Rated Nonprofit for the fourth year in a row. The kudos come courtesy of GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

Maui-based PPS is an entirely volunteer, nonprofit refuge dedicated to the protection of threatened and endangered rainforest monkeys. Many of the primates have been rescued from laboratories, the pet trade, and tourist attractions. PPS provides a place of peace and rehabilitation, creating naturalistic habitats where primates can begin to recover from the trauma and abuse they have suffered. The monkeys are nurtured with dedicated care and provided an abundance of organically grown food and forage in an ideal subtropical climate.

“At all times, the facilities and care provided [at PPS] have far exceeded USDA regulations and standards,” said USDA Federal Veterinary Medical Offer Dr. Elizabeth Lyons; Lyons has been inspecting the facility for her entire career–nearly 25 years. “I would like to express my profound gratitude and appreciation for the work done here,” she said. “It has been my pleasure to observe the growth and change, which continue to benefit and enhance all primates (humans included) associated with this special sanctuary.”

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences with more than 1.2 million charities and nonprofits. The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is the based on the rating and number of reviews that the Sanctuary received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

“Pacific Primate Sanctuary is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in the community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits. “Their award is [a] well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Pacific Primate Sanctuary.”

PPS is honored to be named a 2017 Top-Rated Nonprofit, for the fourth year in a row, according to Erin Enriques, Operations Manager. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including caring for the primates, protecting and serving their at-risk species, providing extensive education and training in primate rehabilitation and caregiving to international interns, students, and local volunteers,” Enriques said. PPS offers a no-cost environmental education through Sanctuary outreach programs and an extensive website, which teaches the public about the need for conservation of native environments and our local, national and global stewardship responsibilities.

GreatNonprofits bestows awards to groups in a wide range of categories from health and human services to cyber security and civil rights.

Photo courtesy Pacific Primate Sanctuary