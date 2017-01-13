Dean Wong joins National Association of Nonprofit Organizations and Executives National Board of Governors

Dean Wong of Imua Family Services has been appointed to the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations and Executives (NANOE) 2017 Board of Governors. Wong will be honored alongside fellow Governors on March 7-8 in Columbia, S.C., at NANOE’s 2017 Capacity-Building Convention & Expo.

The two-day caucus is critical to the future of charities and will rely on a myriad of industry experts to re­new, improve, strengthen and distribute a new set of guidelines that super-charge nonprofits’ capacity-building.

“Charity” has been paralyzed by a set of failed “best practices,” according to a statement issued by Imua Family Services. Present day systems were established in the late 1950s by industry associations that persist today in methodologies detrimental to charities and the general public. In response, NANOE formed a working group of thought-leaders (renowned practitioners, volunteers, academicians and philanthropists) to research and develop a new set of capacity-building “competencies” that empower nonprofits in ways previously thought to be impossible.

The group has completed phase one and will submit 60 new key practices to NANOE’s Board of Governors who will review, expand and/or redact these key practices during the annual convention and will emerge with a new set of competencies that increase sector’s impact.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NANOE is the only unifying national association for charitable organizations and executives who serve the human welfare, education, healthcare, faith-cause, environmental and arts sectors.

Photo courtesy of Imua Family Services