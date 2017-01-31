Adults-only Kohea Kai Resort now open in Kihei

Maui’s newest adults-only resort is now open in Kihei. Kohea Kai Resort is a 26-room boutique property located just steps from the beach and minutes from central Kihei. It boasts ocean views, a rooftop lounge, outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast and a staffed 24-hour check-in reception.

“Our boutique resort was designed to be a sanctuary for Maui visitors,” said Kohea Kai General Manager Michael Waddell. “Guests can enjoy a tranquil vacation while experiencing the excitement of being in such close proximity to dining, shopping and world renowned beaches.”

Kohea Kai features 26 guest rooms including three spacious penthouse suites. The 1,000 square-foot oceanfront penthouse features a private lanai, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, a private master bedroom and bathroom, spacious living room with a queen sized sofa sleeper, gourmet kitchen and dining areas.

The 850 square-foot ocean-view penthouse features panoramic views of both Haleakala and the ocean. The two-story suite features a vaulted ceiling, a California King pillow-top bed, private lanai and spacious dining, living room and kitchen areas.

The pool view penthouse boasts 1,800 square-feet of luxurious open living space, a gourmet kitchen, indoor Jacuzzi, washer and dryer and two private lanais. The three-bedroom, two bath suite overlooks the pool and is perfect for entertaining.

Kohea Kai’s full and junior suites feature contemporary, island inspired décor, 3D high-definition TVs, California King pillow-top beds, private lanais and a full size kitchens. In addition, the resort’s full suites have a separate bedroom and a plush queen sofa sleeper. Select studios and standard rooms are also available with ocean views.

The name Kohea Kai translates to serene ocean side, serene shore, peaceful shore as well as abundantly relaxing sea in Hawaiian. The name was chosen to tell the story of the resort’s location near the ocean and outdoor serenity spaces where the elements of Hawaii can truly be enjoyed.

Aside from its prime location and spacious accommodations, guests can enjoy a variety of amenities including complimentary breakfast buffet. The resort offers a variety of breakfast options such as scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, assorted bagels, muffins, grain cereals, fresh fruit, Maui Upcountry Coffee, Maui Rainbow Tea and local juice. For guests headed to the beach or a day of adventure, Kohea Kai offers grab-and-go locally made gourmet sandwiches, salads and pasta salads from Seascape Ma`alaea Restaurant for purchase 24-hours a day. Hawaii-made ice pops by Shaka Pops Maui are also available on site.

The resort features an outdoor pool area, nestled among lush greenery, and an open-air rooftop deck that offers unobstructed ocean views for whale watching or catching a sunset; the upstairs deck is also available for private events upon request.

As part of its commitment to providing value to the guest experience, Kohea Kai does not charge a resort fee. “Our goal is for our guests to enjoy comfortable accommodations and modern amenities without the sticker shock of additional charges,” Waddell said. The resort also offers free parking, a convenient 24-hour check-in, complimentary use of beach coolers, chairs and umbrellas, complimentary breakfast buffet, free Wi-Fi, 3D HD flat panel TVs, DISH network satellite, coffee makers and air conditioning.

For more information, visit Kohea Kai Resort Maui online at Koheakai.com or call 808-879-1261.

Photo courtesy of Kohea Kai