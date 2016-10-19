2016 MauiTime Bar Guide: Bloody Marys and Happy Hour Listings

For this year’s Bar Issue, we talked with 21 local bartenders about where they work, their favorite drinks and where they like to go out. Oh, and because we’ve been on a kind of Bloody Mary kick lately, we asked them for their thoughts on the ultimate Bloody Mary. Enjoy!

(And please enjoy responsibly!)

JUSTIN HERRMANN, Pi Artisan Pizzeria

We have the most welcoming diverse bar in Lahaina. When I am sitting at my bar, I am ordering one of our delicious, refreshing Kaffir Ginger Sour. My favorite Maui bar is Monkeypod Kitchen. Vodka is my favorite spirit to work with as it is very universal. Our specialty cocktails are popular with our customers. All of our cocktails use herbs that we grow in our garden and we take pride in every drink that goes out the door. If you drop in I would make you a Blueberry Lavender Fizz. In my opinion, the best drink ever made. Maui’s Best Bloody Mary will have to be our new Bloody Mary that we make for Football Sunday Mornings. It’s Bloody mix garnished with jalapeno, garlic, celery, pepperoncini, olive and a piece of cayenne pepper bacon with black Hawaiian salt. You call the vodka.

EVA TUDOR-JONES, Ambrosia Martini Lounge

Ambrosia has the coolest bar on Maui with the hottest dance floor. I love our Tito’s Moscow Mule in a copper mug. My favorite Maui bar is Fleetwood’s on Front Street. My favorite spirit to work with is Vodka it’s very versatile. Our two for one Martinis the way to go at Happy Hour with a good vintage movie on the big screen and a funky playlist in the comfy and cosy, stylish lounge. In my opinion Nalu’s has the best Bloody Mary with all of their fixing choices. Come by to Ambrosia and I will make you the Tequila Twilight–Sauza Gold Tequila, grapefruit juice, sweet n’ sour and a splash of simple syrup, shaken and strained into a Martini glass. It’s delicious!

TIM JONES, Hali‘imaile General Store

We have an inviting, old school Hawaiian plantation atmosphere here at Hali‘imaile General Store. If I am sitting here I am ordering the Lemongrass ginger frost cocktail with coconut. One of my favorite Maui bars is Monkeypod because they serve ice cold draft beer. Come by my bar and I will make you a watermelon Mojito. I made it as a special this week with two ounces of fresh watermelon, two ounces Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, one ounce fresh lime juice, one ounce simple syrup and generous portion of fresh mint from our front garden. Muddle, shake and top with splash of soda water. Yumm! Our award-winning Tai Mai is made with local rum, fresh limes, homemade kaffir syrup and fresh local lilikoi. Charley’s has a Bloody Mary bar on Sundays that is great to enjoy while watching football. The spices and creative garnishes make their Bloody one of the best.

MICHAEL A. COOK, The Plantation House Restaurant

We have a relaxed scene at the Plantation House bar. If I’m at the bar, it’s Lagunitas and a burger for me. We stock over 60 Whiskies from around the world, and we carry both local vodka Pau and Ocean. I really like to work with Tequila. Its versatility is what I like. The Plantation Style Bloody Mary is at the top–no, over. And it’s just $10.

APRIL LESLIE, Cow Pig Bun

We’re a laid back rustic little hidden secret, serving prohibition style craft cocktails, gourmet burgers and bourbon. My go-to drink here is a Manhattan. Although it may seem boring, it’s one of my favorites. We’re rolling out a few new cocktails this month. A favorite of mine is “the drunken Blossom” Made with Aviation gin, Amaro Nonino, lemon and house made nasturtium syrup. I honestly don’t get out much, but if I had to pick a favorite bar (besides cpb) it would have to be Luana Lounge simply because this is where my favorite bartender dwells. I love to work with Gin, because it plays well with pretty much everything.The possibilities are endless when you use gin as your base spirit. For local juices, herbs, and spirits: we use only the highest quality products. From juicing all of our own fruit to the quality of liquor in our well. You’ll find products such as Templeton Rye, Amaro Nonino and Carpano Antica in our well. Consistency and originality are both key factors. Our most Maui-sourced drink would have to be The Kilauea Crush. We use local Calamansi and Coconut water, along with Aperol and Cachaça. It’s a deliciously refreshing cocktail.

PETER SUNDAY, Pineapple Grill

Pineapple Grill has it all, great atmosphere, friendly vibe, talkin’ story, watching the game and enjoying some nice cold beverages overlooking the beautiful Kapalua Bay Course. If I’m at the bar I’m having a Masterson’s Rye on the rocks. If you are stopping by I want to make you a Rye Hattan: Bulliet rye whiskey, Cocchi Vermouth and a Luxardo cherry. I would have to say Monkey Pod in Wailea is my favorite Maui bar. They have fresh ingredients, friendly staff, and great food. Whiskey is one of our biggest sellers. My favorites are the Masterson’s 10-year Rye Whiskey. I would say at this point in my career it’s Whiskey that I like to work with. I have an affinity for old school cocktails. For Happy Hour, our smoked tri-tip nachos are unreal: housemade tortilla chips, fresh pico de gallo, IPA beer cheese, black beans, tri-tip smoked in-house and sour cream. We also have amazing wings and baby back ribs. As for a great Bloody Mary, it has to have a perfect balance of all the right ingredients. And you can’t forget our garnish: bacon, blue cheese stuffed olive, pickled asparagus and a fresh lime.

ORION HITZIG, Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon

Charley’s is a classic family friendly bar/restaurant with a down home feel. Ever since I had my first legal drink ever at Charley’s, it has easily held fast at the top of my list. We tend to keep a large variety of spirits on our shelf, Patron is easily a top seller. We have a great selection of tequilas beyond that. I love tequila, it tends to have an energizing nature, variety, and it goes with pretty much everything that grows locally here in the islands. The Charley’s house Bloody Mary takes the cake, it comes with bacon, or you can visit Paula every Sunday morning with her Bloody Mary bar where you can build your own. A Bloody Mary is kind of like a story: to be good, it has to have a beginning, a middle and an end. From the first sip to the garnishes, a Bloody tends to end up being a salad, all the way to the last bite or sip. I love a good balance of traditional seasonings fortified with an original and innovative touch.

MIKHAIL TASSI, South Shore Tiki Lounge

We’re just a humble joint in paradise. We don’t have a specialty per se, but we make a lot of delicious rum, tiki-inspired drinks. Our happy hour includes our Bloody Mary, Margarita anything from the well and a couple beers. Our Margaritas are very popular and quite delicious. Our Ultimate Bloody Mary is the real deal. It’s garnished with grilled sausage, a Hawaiian sweetbread slider, pickle, artichoke, olives and a pepperoncini.

DAVE FINCHER, Down the Hatch

We’re a modern surfer dive lounge, with a sleek new bar top, and laid back bartenders serving up some Southern Aloha. With the breeze from our Big Ass Fan keeping me cool in the Lahaina heat, I’m going to ask the bartender for the popular Dragon Fruit Maui Sour, with Bulleit Bourbon, mango lemonade, dragonfruit puree, garnished with fresh kiwi. We’re doing a lot with Ocean Vodka and we’re proud to keep it local. We offer Adult Shave Ice from our sister restaurant Breakwall Shave Ice Co., which is right next door. It’s a must try if you have never had it. We also pride ourselves on the classic Hawaiian cocktails: Mai Tai, Pina Colada and Lava Flow. We think they rival the best. Plus, you can get those classics as Adult Shave Ice, and we’d be happy to make it that way for you. We have to throw a shout out to Fresh Squeezed Friday hand craftswoman Bree Richardson. Each week she seeks out exotic ingredients from local farmer’s markets, Whole Foods, and Mana Foods. Bree and Adam Rio, named Maui’s Best Mixologist for 2016, have been experimenting with all kinds of handcrafted cocktails, and recently incorporated n2o canister infusions. They challenge themselves to be creative, inventive and fresh each week, and we are proud to have them behind our bar. Each Fresh Squeezed Friday, there is a new handcrafted cocktail menu, which you will never see repeated.

BERT NOURY, Pi Artisan Pizzeria

I would describe our bar as Modern Mixology. If I’m ordering a drink it’s always Handcrafted Cocktails. Our specialty spirits are Flavored Vodka, and Cabowabo Tequila. We carry Pau, Ocean Vodka, Kohola Brewery and Maui Brewing Company Beers. My favorite spirit to work with is Mezcal, it’s great for a smoked Margarita. Our ingredients are locally sourced, try our Blue Lavender Fizz made from fresh blueberries mix with Ali’i Kula Lavender, Fresh Lemonade and flavored vodka. The best Bloody Mary is at Cane and Canoe’s Bloody Mary Bar. It’s perfectly balanced horseradish with tomato juice and the right spices.

CHRIS FITE, The Red Bar at Gannon’s

The Red Bar is a stunning, friendly place to relax and enjoy some great food and drinks. We are big fans of supporting local here at Gannon’s. We carry Ocean Organic Vodka, Old Lahaina Rums, Maui Wine’s Lokelani sparkling rosé, Maui Brewing Company and Kohola Brewery beer. I really enjoy working with gin as it’s a very dynamic spirit and often under appreciated. Gin has such wonderful aromatics and the botanical overtones open the door for the use of many different herbs, spice and fruit. For drinks you have to try our Awapuhi Martini: Ketel Vodka, Stirrings Ginger Liqueur, fresh mint, pickled ginger and lemon juice. As for the pupus, the Red Curry Mussels, Spicy Ale Steamed Clams and the Kung Pau Calamari are fantastic. A great Bloody Mary? I have to vote for our Ultimate Bloody Mary here at Gannon’s; house made mix, Ultimate Vodka, Shrimp Cocktail, and a host of pickled local vegetables. A great Bloody Mary needs to have a viscosity to it. Thin Bloody Marys taste like spicy, tomato water. There needs to be a nice spice/heat to the beverage also, not make you sweat hot but spicy enough help you wake up. Finally, a great Bloody Mary has a little zest of acidity to help it drink clean and be a little bit more refreshing.

JUSTIN NUCKLE, Duke’s Beach House

Escape to Duke’s hale, where cold drinks, tasty food and sunsets await you. Duke’s offers guests the ultimate Maui experience and no Maui experience is complete without a Mai Tai. I like introducing guests to Ocean Vodka, made here on Maui. Not only is it versatile, but it’s gluten-free and organic and a great way to show off Maui! We love Happy Hour, celebrated daily at Duke’s with live music and drink specials. The Fish Slider on the Aloha Hour menu is delicious. We offer a quarterly handcrafted cocktail, which uses locally sourced ingredients and are inspired by Hawaii. Currently, Pele’s Paloma is our featured drink: Peligroso Reposado 100 percent Agave tequila, Campari, fresh-squeezed local grapefruit juice, simple syrup, lime and garnished with Hawaiian black lava sea salt.

AARON ALCALA-MOSLEY, Ko Bar

We’re a modern plantation inspired cocktail in paradise. Tequila and vodka are pretty popular. Our menu is guaranteed to have something exciting for everyone. We carry Maui Brewing on draft and cans, Ocean Vodka, Paniolo Whiskey, and soon Fid Street Gin. Vermouth is my favorite spirit, it’s versatility and flavor combinations are unrivaled as well as it’s the perfect medium for seasonal cocktails. Our craft cocktails celebrate plantation culture from wine and brandy based punches of the late 17th century and the advent of rum, to locally inspired drinks with a modern tiki influence. There is definitely something for everyone from spirit-forward cocktails like the Banana Bread Old Fashioned, to the Pahoehoe, a variation on a Lava Flow that features a hibiscus-strawberry-pinot noir reduction. Our most locally sourced drink is Tutu’s Calamansi Tree, which was inspired by the Fairmont garden. It features Ocean Vodka with calamansi, orange, ginger, fennel and local honey.

JAMES MORRISON, Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant

While we don’t have a traditional bar, we do have a service well. Patrons are not confined to the premise of the bar and sit anywhere in the restaurant taking in the beautiful views of Ma‘alaea Harbor. I love the Cucumber Watermelon Rita. And we carry Maui Brewing Company’s Bikini Blonde and Big Swell IPA. All of our draft beer is Kona Brewing Company.

CY GABOURIE, Pailolo Bar and Grill

One of my new favorite drinks is the Kai Ala Farmer’s Ale beer on draft. This signature Belgian-style ale was created in partnership with Kohola Brewery and is offered exclusively at The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas and the brewery’s tasting room. Kai Ala Farmer’s Ale was named after the resort’s address, which means “path to the ocean” in Hawaiian, and has sweet flavors and spiciness from rye malt with a citrus kick. Brewed in small batches with local seasonal fruit, our current barrel is made from fresh Upcountry Maui lemon peel. Another insider tip is that Pailolo Bar and Grill is run under the hotel operator’s license, which allows us to open up food and beverage services earlier than most bars, which means you can enjoy your ‘liquid breakfast’ as early as 7am during football season. We feature a fresh and innovative version of the Bloody Mary: the Poke Bloody Mary! Rimmed with Sriracha Hawaiian sea salt, each signature Poke Bloody Mary is served with a small cup of house made Poke suspended from the rim of the glass. You can enjoy the Poke Bloody Mary with poke on the side or you can drop the cubed fish into the drink for a refreshing splash of cooled ahi. This double Grey Goose cocktail has peppery tomato and crisp citrus flavors that heat up your mouth before the chilled, freshly caught and salty Hawaiian ahi poke cool it down. I like to compare it to relaxing in the hot tub, cooling off in the swimming pool and then running back to the hot tub.

JOSLYNNE MCDONOUGH, Relish Oceanside Bar

I would certainly say rum is the most popular spirit we serve. Most people head to Hawaii in search of a delicious Tiki Cocktail. We have the award-winning No Ka Oi Mai Tai cocktail crafted by our bartender Junior Bumanglag, and I really think it showcases what people look for in a beach cocktail. But gin is my absolutely favorite because it’s so vastly misunderstood but is really versatile. You can play with gin in so many ways. People tend to have this misconception that gin is too “piney” but its herbaceous flavor is enough to elevate a cocktail and make it more dimensional. Our crafted cocktails are amazing as we use local juices, herbs and spirits. Seasonal cocktails for Fall/Winter will be unveiled soon. We’re focusing on locally sourced ingredients that our kitchens use and apply it to our bar as well. I’m really excited to incorporate a beet syrup that we’ll collaborate with restaurant Chef Jennifer Evetushick. We also make a pineapple hot sauce that goes into our Elderflower Punch cocktail, and we use burnt cane syrup as a sweetener for some of our signature cocktails. Expect to see innovative syrups using local flowers too. I love a Bloody Mary that has that tang to it, like Worcester and caper, that smoky flavor that bites your tongue. That, and a nice citrusy/salty rim. Add some house-pickled vegetables to garnish and voila, perfection!

DOLLY D, Steel Horse Saloon

Our bar is clean and friendly with a fun neighborhood feel. We’re the Cheers of Maui! I love the Steel Horse, it’s so comfortable. I’d rather be there than anywhere else. Our regulars are welcoming and there’s always something fun happening. Plus we have the only touchtunes Karaoke on island so I can belt out a tune whenever the urge hits. We have a great selection of bourbons and good tequila. Personally I’m a big fan of the casamigos blanco! We’ve got a rotating IPA tap from Kona Brewing. We’ve also got Koloa Rum from Kauai, it’s so good! They use local ingredients and it shows in how good it is. I like the coffee rum with some Baileys. One week I’m trying a whiskey next week it’s vodka. I like creating unexpected cocktails tailor-made for my customers tastes. My favorite spirit is lifting yours! We get local fruits (guava, lilikoi, mangos, etc.) to make our Margaritas. The local fruit makes them even more delicious! If you’re lucky you might get to try one of my ulu tamales as a pupu.

BRIAN J. EASLEY, Luana Lounge

Luana is the bar we should frequent for the right drink, done in the right way, at the right time, every time. We carry Paniolo Whiskey, Ocean Vodka and local Okolehau. Everything we serve is fantastic. My personal favorite, however, is the Whippity-do-dah. It’s basically a whipped mint julep laced with coconut. Incredibly refreshing and flavorful. Craft cocktails are our specialty. All of ours are born in the spirit of creativity and are built with great care. Our drink of Maui is the Makalapua. It’s based with Maui Ocean Vodka and utilizes a homemade hibiscus-rose syrup. A great Bloody Mary is noted in the balance. The acidity of the tomato should be perfectly offset with sweetness, spice and salinity.

ROSS STEIDEL, Perfect Pour Maui

We’re a mobile, metropolitan style bar featuring a hundred percent fresh ingredients, an all-star line up of barkeeps from all over the island and an ambiance that can be molded to whatever our clients envision. Bourbon continues to be the “it” spirit for 2016, but rums are starting to gain a lot of popularity with drinkers, especially when you have me preaching its gospel to anyone who’ll listen. There’s no beginning and end to what you can produce with a spirit that can take on so many different personalities. Our Corpse Reviver No. 808 is the most delicious aperitif cocktail you can imagine. Our cocktails are crafted in every sense. One hundred percent fresh ingredients, no shortcuts. A bona fide ice program (Crystal clear cubes for sipping spirits, hand crushed ice for high octane swizzles and juleps). The best barkeeps from the most respectable bar programs on Maui spend their off nights working with us. Your cocktail menu is only as good as the person preparing them.

STEW, Little Bar at Stew’z

Our bar is small in size but Large in character! The bar is fully stocked with a wide selection of top shelf tequilas and whiskeys. We carry Oceans Maui Vodka, and few flavored Gins from Kauai. We also have a variety of Kona Brewing on tap, the Wailua Wheat, Big Wave, Kona Longboard. Maui Brewing provides us with Big Swell IPA on Draft plus a variety of limited edition cans. We try to rotate our beers weekly so our customers can try many different varieties of beer from around the states “primarily” focusing on Hawaii. At Stewz we do Bloody Caesars! The best! It’s spicy!

DEBI SMITH, Java Jazz

Our bar’s decor will mesmerize you with its authenticity of collectibles throughout the room. We have an Island Sangria cocktail which consists of red wine, local fruit juices, spiced rum and delicious dragon fruit. Our Famous Seafood Signature Dish Entree is popular among our customers with a 10-ounce lobster or Filet Mignon, a trio of local fish, prawns and scallops smothered with a delicious tropical sauce. This is also a local’s popular breakfast place with home style food sure to leave you satisfied. Don’t forget to leave your personal signature or artful drawing on our walls.

*

*

MAUI’S HAPPIEST HOURS

WEST MAUI

ALOHA MIXED PLATE – Daily from 2-6pm. $3.50 Mai Tai, $1.75 Bud, Bud Light and Rolling Rock. (1285 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-3322; Alohamixedplate.com

BEACH BUMS NAPILI – Daily from 2-6pm and 9-11pm. $1 off draft beers, $4 domestic, Kona drafts, wells, Margaritas and Mai Tais. $5 appetizers for early happy hour. (5095 Napilihau St., Napili); 808-868-0494; Beachbumsnapili.com

BETTY’S BEACH CAFE – Daily from 2-5pm and 9-10pm. $2 Margaritas, $3 Mai Tais, $4 select beer of the month, $5 Mojito and $5-6 appetizers. Saturday and Sunday from 8am-2pm also offers $2 Champagne by the glass. (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-662-0300; Bettysbeachcafe.com

BUBBA GUMP – Daily from 9pm-Close. $3.50 16oz select domestic drafts, $5 20oz select domestic drafts, $3.75 16oz craft selections, $5.50 20oz craft selections, $4 wells, $4.50 wines by the glass (Beringer White Zinfandel, Glass Mountain Chardonnay, A by Acacia Red Blend, Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon) $5 Cocktails (Bubba Gump Margarita, Long Island Iced Tea, Bloody Mary) $5.50 Blue Hawaiian, Lava Flow, Mango Mojito and Mai Tai. $5-7 pupu menu. (889 Front St., Lahiana); 808-661-3111; Bubbagump.com

CANE AND CANOE – Daily from 4:30-6pm. Half off premium well drinks, featured wines, local beers, signature Cocktails and Chefs selection of pupus. Enjoy live island music starting at 5:30. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

CAPTAIN JACK’S – Daily from 3-6pm. $5 Mai Tais, Margaritas and Blue Hawaii, $1 off draft beer. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE – Daily from 3-6pm. $1 off tropicals, wells, drafts and house wines. (45 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

CHEESEBURGER IN PARADISE – Daily from 8-11am. $5.50 Mimosas and Bloody Marys, $7.99 breakfast special. (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

CLIFF DIVE GRILL – Daily from 3-5pm. $5 drafts, $6 wines by the glass, $6 well drinks and $8 selected specialty cocktails. (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

COOL CAT CAFE – Daily from 3-6pm. $4 drafts and $1 off wells. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

DOLLIE’S PUB AND CAFE – Daily from 3-6pm. $1 off wells, calls and house wine, $2.50 drafts, $4.95 shots and a $5 pupu menu. (4310 L. Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Daily from 3-7pm and 10pm-close. $3 select draft beers, $4 wells cocktails, $5 Mai Tais, Pinacoladas, Margaritas, Lava Flows and adult shave ice and 20 percent off all appetizers. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – Daily from 3-6pm. $4-6 draft beers, $6 Mai Tais and Duke’s Lemonade, $6-7 barrel to glass wine. Food specials are $6 Maui grown tomatoes and cheese and shrimp gazpacho, $7 buffalo chicken deviled eggs and blackened fish slider. (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – Daily from 2-5pm and Fridays from 9pm-Midnight. $5 beers, $6 well drinks, $8 call liquors, half off wine by the glass and $1 half shell oysters. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

FRIDA’S MEXICAN BEACH HOUSE – Daily from 3-4:30pm. $5 draft beer, $7 wells and wines, $9.75 cocktails, and 15 percent off food. (not valid with any other discounts or coupons). (1287 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1287; Fridasmaui.com

HARD ROCK CAFE – Daily from 2-6pm. Half off selected appetizers, $3 PBR and Tecate cans, $4 Fireball shots, $5 Kona drafts, Mai Tais and house red and white wines. $6 premium wells. Bar Top Only. (not valid with any other offers, promotions, or discounts). (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-7400; Hardrock.com/maui

HONU’S SEAFOOD AND PIZZA – Daily from 3-4:30pm. $6 wells and $9 specialty drinks. (1295 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9390; Honumaui.com

HULA GRILL – Daily from 3-5pm. Discounted cocktails, beer, wine and pupus. (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

JAPENGO – Daily from 5-6pm. $6 draft beers, $7 speciality cocktails and select wines. Discounted appetizers. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

KIMO’S – Daily from 3-5pm. $5 draft beer, house Margaritas and select wines. $6 Lahaina Lemonade and $4-7 select pupus.(845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

KOHOLA BREWERY – Daily from 5-7pm. $5 pints. (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – Daily from 3-7pm. $3.50 drafts, domestic bottles and wells, $4 imported bottles, $5 premiums and $5.50 calls. (843 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-667-6655.

LEILANI’S ON THE BEACH – Daily from 3-5pm. $5 drafts, $7 Tropical drinks, $6 wine and other select drinks. (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

LONGHI’S LAHAINA – Daily from 3-5pm. $3 Coors Light, Corona and Heineken bottles, $4.50 Maui Brews co. can beers, $5 wells and wines by the glass, $7 Martinis and tropical cocktails. Live music to follow at 5:30pm.(888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com/threelocations/lahaina

LULU’S LAHAINA SURF CLUB AND GRILL – Daily from 4-7pm. $1 off Kona Brews, $3 Bud, Bud Light, Coors Light and Miller Light drafts, $4 Mai Tais and Margaritas and 20 percent off pupus. (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0808; Luluslahaina.com

MAI TAI BAR – Daily from 10am-2pm. $6 select cocktails. (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com/dining/maitai

MALA OCEAN TAVERN – Daily from 3-4:30pm. $1 off wells, $2 off select wines, $2 off appetizers. (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KAHANA – Daily from 3-6pm. $1 off house drafts, $10 flatbread specials. Also every Wednesday is “LogoWear Wednesday” wear MBC logowear and all house beers are $4 all day. (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

OCEAN POOL BAR AND GRILL – Daily from 3-5pm. $4 Mai tais, $4-7 draft beers, $6 house wines, drink of the day and spritzers, $7 cocktails. $4-8 food menu. (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/oceanpool

PACIFIC’O ON THE BEACH – Daily from 4-5:30pm. Drinks starting at $4 and food specials starting at $3.50 with live Hawaiian music on Fridays and Saturdays. (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

PAILOLO BAR AND GRILL – Daily 10:30-11:30pm. Discounts on Mimosas, Bloody Marys and Screwdrivers. Daily from 4-6pm and 8:30-10pm, $5 Mai Tais, $5-7 draft beer, $6 house Chardonnay and Cabernet. $7 “Drink of the Day” and $4 featured side dishes. (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

PARADISE GRILL’S HAPPY HOUR – Daily from 3-6pm. $3 drink specials and half off pupus. (2291 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-662-3700; Paradisegrillkb.com

PI ARTISAN PIZZARIA – Daily from 3-5pm and Sunday-Thursday from 8:30-Close. $6 select cocktails (Blueberry Lavender Fizz, Bango, Kaffir Ginger Sour, Mai Tais) $3.50 Kohola Brewery beers on-tap (Talk Story, Red Sand, Pineapple Pilsner) $3.50 Maui Brewing Co. beers (Bikini Blonde, Big Swell IPA), 25 percents off all wines. $3-5 select pupus. 4-hour parking validation with purchase. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

PINEAPPLE GRILL – Daily from 3-6pm. $4 Sam Adams, Bud Light, Bikini Blonde and Longboard Lager, $6 wells, Margaritas and Mai Tais, $7 house Cabernet and Chardonnay. $8-10 pupu menu. (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

RELISH OCEANSIDE BAR – Daily from 4-5pm. $4 all draft beer, $7 select Cocktails (Relish It, Mai Tai, Blueberry Acai Lemonade, Lilikoi Margarita, Westin Sunset). From 5-7pm, $5 Local drafts (Kohola Brewery, Maui Brewing, Kona Brewing). $7 select house wines by the glass and $10 select craft Cocktails. From 7-9pm, $4 Maui Brewing, Kona Brewing and domestic beers. (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

ROYAL OCEAN TERRACE – Daily from 3-6pm. $4 select beers, $5 wines, $6 wells and cocktails, $3 pulled pork sliders. (2780 Kekaa Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-3611; Royallahaina.com

SANGRITA GRILL AND CANTINA – Daily from 4-6pm. $3 Mexican draft beers, $6 Margaritas, cocktails and wines. $3-8 food menu. (2580 Kekaa Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

SANSEI KAPALUA – Thursdays and Fridays from 10pm-Close. Appetizers and sushi are half off, select draft beers are discounted. (600 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-669-6286; Sanseihawaii.com

SEA HOUSE RESTAURANT – Daily from 2-4:30pm. $3-5 beers, $7-11 wine by the glass, $8-11 speciality drinks and $6-8 pupu menu. (5900 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Napili); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

THE PLANTATION HOUSE RESTAURANT – Daily from 3-5pm. $2 off beer and discounts on cocktails and bar food. (2000 Plantation Club Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6299; Theplantationhouse.com

TIKI BAR AND GRILL – Daily from 3-6pm. $4 Bud Light and Amber Bock drafts, $4.50 Big Wave and Bikini Blond drafts, $7 drink of the day. Food specials start at 5pm and ends at 6pm with 25 percent off your dinner entree in the restaurant. (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0011; Kbhmaui.com/dining/tiki-bar

*

SOUTH MAUI

5 PALMS RESTAURANT – Daily from 3-7pm and 9-11pm. $4 beers and draughts, $5.75 Mai Tais, Margaritas and wells, $6.50 wines, $6.75 Riptide, and half off sushi and pupus with one drink minimum per person. (2960 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2607; 5palmsrestaurant.com

AMBROSIA MARTINI LOUNGE – Monday-Saturday from 7-9pm and Sunday from 7pm-Close. Two-for-one house Martinis, $5 wells, $2 off select wines and $1 off ALL beers. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Ambrosiamaui.com

AMIGO’S KIHEI – Daily from 3-6pm. $5 Margaritas, $4 wells and $1 off all drafts. $2 hard tacos and $5.99 nachos. (1215 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-9952; Amigosmaui.com

BOTERO LOUNGE – Monday-Friday from 5-8pm. $5 Maui Brewing Co. draft beers, $10 select speciality Cocktails, $12 select wines by the glass and from 8-10pm half off any bottle of wine or champagne. (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

COW PIG BUN – Monday-Saturday from 4-6pm and 10pm-Midnight. 20 percent off the entire menu. (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

DIAMOND’S ICE BAR AND GRILL – Daily from 3-7pm. $2 Bud Light, $3 wells, $5 Jager and $1 tacos. (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – Daily from 3-7pm. $2 Bud and Coors Light, $3 wells, $5 Jager and Fireball, $3 Irish Sliders and homemade chips. (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-875-9669; Theworldfamousdogandduck.com

FABIANI’S BAKERY AND PIZZERIA – Daily from 3-5pm. Half off pizza, $1 off drafts and house wines. Available when seated at the bar. (95 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-874-0888; Fabianis.com

FAT DADDY’S SMOKEHOUSE – Daily from 3-5pm. $5 Mai Tais, $1 off draft beer. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-8711; Fatdaddysmaui.com

THE RED BAR AT GANNON’S – Daily from 3-8pm. $2 off all draft beer, $6 wines by the glass, $8 Skyy vodka and Gordon’s Gin Martinis, $7 Margaritas, Daiquiris and Bloody Marys, $9 signature cocktails. Discounts on select food and a Industry Aloha with half off happy hour food for Hospitality service industry employees. (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – Mondays from 11am-Close. Happy Hour prices all day with Karaoke starting at 8pm. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

KAHALE’S BEACH CLUB – Daily from 10am-5:30pm. $2.50 draft mugs, $4 wells and $5 Jack, Jaeger and Fireball. (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711; Facebook.com/Kahales808

KAMAOLE POOLSIDE CAFE – Daily from 3-6pm. $5 signature cocktails, $4 wells and house wines, $3.50 Bud Light draft, $4.95 pupus. (2259 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-875-7522; Mauicoasthotel.com/dining/dining-at-maui-coast.htm

KO – Daily from 4-6pm. $4 Maui Brewing Co. Root Beer, $5 Maui Brewing Co. beers (Bikini Blonde, Mana Wheat, Big Swell IPA), $10 wines (Bollini Pinot Grigio, Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, Carmel Road Pinot Noir, Three Rivers Cabernet Sauvignon) $10 Ko Cocktails (Traditional Pina Colada, Lava Flow, Kea Lani Mai Tai, Upcountry Buck, Panini Cooler, Daiquiri), $13 pupu menu. (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

KONO’S ON THE GREEN – Daily from 2:30-6pm. $1 off ALL beers, $8 specialty drinks and half off select pupus. (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

LITTLE BAR AT STEWZ – Daily from 3-7pm. Specials on beers and cocktails that change daily. (1819 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0497; Stewzmauiburgers.com

LONGHI’S – Daily from 3-6pm. $3.75-$6 draft beers, $4.50 wells, $5 calls, $6+ premiums, $4.50+ wines by the glass. Discounts on appetizers. (3750 Wailea Ala Nui Dr.); 808-891-8883; Longhis.com/threelocations/wailea

LUANA’S – Daily from 4-7pm, half off Tropical drinks prepared by Mixologist Aaron Alcala-Mosely. Stick around because after 8pm wines are half off. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MANOLLI’S PIZZA COMPANY – Daily from 3-6pm and 9pm-Close. $3.50 Bud Light, $4 domestic bottles, $5 imported bottles and wells drinks, $4.50 Stella Artois, Deschutes Mirror Pond, Long Board and Peroni, $6 Margaritas, Mai Tais and wines by the glass. $2.50+ appetizer menu. (100 Wailea Ike Dr.); 808-874-7499; Manolispizzacompany.com

MATTEO’S OSTERIA – Monday-Friday from 3-5pm. $4 beers, $5 wells liquor, $8 cocktail of the day, wines and select food items (available only in the wine bar). (161 Wailea Ike Pl.); 808-891-8466; Matteosmaui.com

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – Daily from 3-6pm. $1 off house drafts, plus logo wear Wednesdays, sport “beer gear” and you’ll get $4 house beers all day. (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – Daily from 3-5:30pm and 9-11pm. $4.75 draft beers and $3 off beers $9 and over. $6 Ocean Vodka cocktails, $7 choice of house white or red wines by the glass, $9.50 ALL handcrafted culinary cocktails. Half off all appetizers (with the exception of the ahi poke tacos and raw bar mix plate) $9 pizzas (not including the daily speciality pizza or the famous lobster pizza). Also featuring live entertainment during the early happy hour. (10 Wailea Gateway Center); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

MOOSE’S PUB AND CAFE – Daily from 4-7pm. $3 cocktails and beers and discounts on select appetizers. (2511 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8600; Moosemcgillycuddys.com

MULLIGANS ON THE BLUE – Daily from 2-6pm and 9pm-Midnight. $6 Jameson, Powers and Tullamore, $5 wells and house wine, $6 Mai Tais and Mojitos, $3-10 appetizers. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE – Daily from 5-7pm. $4.50 drafts, $6 cocktails, $9 Martinis, $7 wines and $7+ appetizers. (3750 Wailea Alanui); 808-874-8880; Ruthschrishawaii.com

SANSEI KIHEI – Thursday-Sunday from 10pm-Close. Appetizers and sushi are half off, select draft beers are discounted. (1881 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – Daily from 11am-6pm. $3 Primo drafts, $4 Sauza Margaritas, wells and Bloody Marys. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – Daily from 5-7pm. $2-4 drafts, $5-10 specialty cocktails and $10 small plates. (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – Daily from 3-6pm and 9-10pm. $3.50 Mai Tais and Margaritas ($6.50 top shelf), $3.50 drafts wells and calls, $5.75 wines. Discounts on sushi and appetizers. (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

WHAT ALES YOU – Daily from 12-3pm. $2 off all beers and select wines, $8 brats. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com

Central Maui

808 ON MAIN – Monday-Friday from 3-6pm. $1 off all beer, wine, and well drinks, and $2 off all pupus. (2051 Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-1111; 808onmain.com

ASIAN CUISINE AND SUSHI BAR – Monday-Thursday from 11am-3pm and 5pm-1:30am. Friday and Sunday from 11am-3pm and 9pm-1:30am. Half off Sushi. (65 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-7776; Asiancuisinemaui.com

BEACH BUMS BBQ AND GRILL – Daily from 3-6pm. $3-6 drafts and wells, $3 Margaritas and Mai Tais. (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

BISTRO CASANOVA – Monday-Friday from 4-6pm and all day on Sunday. $5 half carafes of Chianti and Pinot Grigio, $5 Mojito and Margarita half carafes, $1 off beer. (33 Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-873-3650; Bistrocasanova.com

CAFE DEL VINO – Monday-Saturday from 4-6pm. $4 Merlot, Cabernet and Chardonnay by the glass, specials pricing on Stella Artois and Sangria. Specials on food too like the Kona Maine Lobster. (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-868-0732; Cafedelvino.com

FERNANDO’S MEXICAN GRILL AND CANTINA – Daily from 2-6pm. $3 wells, $4.50 Margaritas. Also enjoy tacos and taquitos. (275 W, Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-5333.

HANG LOOSE LOUNGE – Daily from 11am-6pm. $3 domestic, $4 wells, $5 calls, $5+ premium beers. (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-877-6284; Hanglooselounge.com

KAHILI RESTAURANT – Daily from 3-5pm. $3 domestic draft, $4 import draft, $3.50 domestic bottle, $4.50 import bottle. Discounted cocktails and pupus. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

KAHULUI ALE HOUSE HAPPY HOUR – Monday-Friday from 3-7pm. $3 beer specials, $3-5 appetizers. (355 E. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

KOHO’S GRILL AND BAR – Daily from 3-6pm. $1 off bar menu drinks, select draft beer and select wines. On Tuesday it’s Fajita Madness with $2 Fajitas. (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-5588.

LAS PINATA’S – Daily from 3-6pm. Buy one beer get the second half off. (395 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-877-8707; Mauipinatas.com

MILL HOUSE MAUI – Daily from 3-5pm. Discounts on select food and drinks. (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com

PLAYMAKERS SPORTS BAR – Daily from 12-6pm. Drink and food specials. (928 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

SEASCAPE MA’ALAEA RESTAURANT – Thursday-Saturday from 5-7pm, $2.50 drafts, $4 wines by the glass and pupu specials. On Friday’s you can enjoy live contemporary and classic Hawaiian music. (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-427-1245; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

STEEL HORSE SALOON – Daily from 10am-6pm. Fifty cents off draft beers and $1 off wells. $3 Bud drafts and free food during NFL. On Mondays there are discounts on Martinis and Wednesdays the Whiskey is discounted. Also $2 Tuesdays and $4 Margarita Thursdays. (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

TIFFANY’S BAR AND GRILL – Daily from 2-6pm. Discounted beers and cocktails. (1424 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-249-0052; Tiffanysmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

CAFE DE AMIS – Daily from 4-6pm. Half off all beers, cocktails and wines by the glass. (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

CAFE MAMBO MAUI – Daily from 3-6pm. $3.75 select beer, $4.95 wines by the glass (Pinot Grigio, Tempranillo) $12 burger and beer combo and $14 burger and Cocktail combo. (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; cafemambomaui.com

CASANOVA – Monday-Friday from 4-6pm and all day on Sunday. $5 half carafes of Chianti and Pinot Grigio, $5 Mojito and Margarita half carafes, $1 off beer. (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Daily from 3-6pm. $3 domestic bottles, $4 draft beer, well Cocktails and house red and white wines by the glass. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DA VINE ART’S HAPPY HOUR – Daily from 6-8pm. $20 flight of wines: 4-5 wines 2oz pours of each with cheese n crackers. (149 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8904; Mauiwinecorner.com

HALI‘IMAILE GENERAL STORE – Monday-Friday from 3-5:30pm. $5 Maui Brewing Co. beers and well drinks, $6 wines by the glass, $8 well Martinis and cocktail special featuring Pau Vodka by Hali’imaile Distilling Co. $7-10 appetizer menu. (900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

MILAGROS PAIA – Daily from 3-6pm. $3 Maui Brewing Co. seasonal drafts, Tecate and Modelo Especial cans, $4 margaritas and wines by the glass and $6 food specials. Milagros Paia, (3 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8755; Milagrosfoodcompany.com

POLLI’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT – Monday-Friday from 4-5:30pm. $3 domestic beers, $3.25 wells drinks, $4 Margaritas, $2.50-5 pupus with beverage purchase. (1202 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-7808; Pollismexicanrestaurant.com

ROCK AND BREWS – Daily from 3-6pm. $4.50 Maui Brewing Co. beers, $5.95 Mai Tais, well cocktails, house wines and select appetizers. (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR AND GRILL – Daily from 3:30-6:30pm. $1 off domestic, wells, drafts and select wines. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. n

Research by Shan Kekahuna

Cover photo of Bree Richardson and Adam Rio at Down the Hatch: Sean M. Hower

Cover design: Darris Hurst