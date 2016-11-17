Top 30 Maui Thanksgiving Dinner Plans

If Thanksgiving is all about the pie for you, take advantage! There is a bake shop near you that is making some awesome ones. Wailuku’s Four Sister’s Bakery has a selection of pre-order pumpkin and custard pies for pick-up, and Stillwell’s is taking orders for their pies, and Komoda’s in Makawao has great apple, pumpkin, and cream varieties. The selection of other options for Thanksgiving on Maui is astounding–take your pick from this luscious list we’ve compiled for you.

HAND MADE MAUI PIE – Variety of pies all hand-made with Aloha. Maui Pie, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-298-0473; Mauipie.com

MAUI SUGAR SHOP OFFERS – Sun. Nov 20 – Thu. Nov 24. Variety of pies available in 9 and 5 inch sizes. Also offering gluten free organic Thanksgiving sides. Maui Sugar Shop, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-662-0033; Mauisugarshop.com

LEODA OFFERS THANKSGIVING DINNER – Leoda’s is offering turkey dinner, which includes roasted turkey with all the trimmings, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans from their farm and, of course, pumpkin pie for $19.75. They are taking pre-orders now until Monday the Nov. 21, for to go dinners and seasonal pies. They’re also offering traditional pumpkin, pecan, apple, blueberry cheese, pumpkin cheese and custard pie. Pick-up is on Thanksgiving day between 10am-4pm. Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop, (820 Olowalu Village Rd.); 808-662-3600; Leodas.com

THANKSGIVING PIE SALE! – The UH Maui College Culinary Arts Program will sell an assortment of pies. (Apple and Pumpkin for $15.50, Pecan $16.50, Pumpkin Cheesecake $28). MUST PRE-ORDER and pay at the Sugar Cube Cafe in the Pa‘ina Building through Nov. 22 between 8am-1pm. Pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 23 between 10am-2pm, must present purchase receipt. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

LET MAUI PASTA HELP WITH DINNER – Don’t feel like cooking? Maui Pasta Company to the rescue. They have main dish alternatives with varieties of lasagna and cannelloni priced at $36-42. Desserts like traditional pumpkin and apple pie for $16, classic tiramisu and cheesecake for $28. There is a selection of side dishes for $16 and dozen honey butter dinner rolls for $6. Pick up is Wednesday, Nov. 23. Call for details. 8:30am. Maui Pasta Company, (1476 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Wailuku); 808-633-3355; Mauipasta.com

THE GOBBLER AT COOL CAT’S – Unfortunately Cool Cat closes early on Thanksgiving, but they’ll have a Thanksgiving themed burger special available all month. Indulge in their homemade turkey burger–the Gobbler–layered with herb stuffing, gravy, homemade cranberry sauce and topped off with crispy sweet potato straws, all served on a fresh potato bun. 10:30am. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

LET’S PLYMOUTH ROCK IT OUT! – Wed. Nov 23. It’s the biggest party night of the year, the night before Thanksgiving, and Down the Hatch is going to “Plymouth Rock It Out.” Dress in your most festive Thanksgiving gear. DJ and Drink Specials. 8pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TURKEY TROT – Thu. Nov 24. An 8.6-mile or 16.2-mile run in Kula. Guess your time to win a turkey, ham or pumpkin pie. 7am. Harold Rice Park, (Lower Kula Road); 808-572-8122.

CHARLEY’S THANKSGIVING TURKEY DINNER – Thu. Nov 24. Enjoy Thanksgiving in Paia with special turkey dinner. Serving slow-roasted kalua turkey, cooked overnight in an imu and served with gravy, whipped Okinawan sweet potato, Grand Marnier cranberry sauce and green bean casserole with Hamakua mushroom sauce. Savor corn-bread stuffing with Portuguese sausage and Granny Smith apples and your choice of pumpkin or apple pie. Cost is $29, children younger than 4 eat free. Regular breakfast, lunch and dinner menu also available. Call for reservations. 7am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

SWAN COURT THANKSGIVING BRUNCH – Thu. Nov 24. Enjoy traditional holiday specials in addition to Hyatt Regency Maui’s lavish Swan Court breakfast buffet and drink specials. Live music will be played by a Hawaiian solo guitarist. 10am. Swan Court at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

KING KAMEHAMEHA’S THANKSGIVING BRUNCH – Thu. Nov 24. Spend Thanksgiving with Willie K and friend whilst enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving brunch. $60 per person and $30 for children under 10. Reservations are required. 10am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Kamehamehagolf.com

THANKSGIVING THE SEASCAPE WAY – Thu. Nov 24. Enjoy Thanksgiving Day Lunch with loved ones while taking in the panoramic views of Ma‘alaea Harbor and Haleakala. Call for reservations. 10:30am. Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

POTLUCK THANKSGIVING DINNER AT STEEL HORSE – Thu. Nov 24. Call or stop by and sign-up with Stacy. 11am. Steel Horse Saloon, (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

HALI‘IMAILE’S THANKSGIVING DAY BUFFET – Thu. Nov 24. Enjoy a stress-free Upcountry Thanksgiving buffet. Cost is $50 for adults and $25 for children ages 7-9. To view the menu and make a reservation please visit the website. 12pm. Hali‘imaile General Store, (900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

CANE AND CANOE THANKSGIVING DAY BUFFET – Thu. Nov 24. Eat, drink and be thankful with traditional holiday favorites and live music. Cost is $85 for adults and $29 for children ages 5-12, complimentary for children ages 4 and younger. 3pm. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

PINEAPPLE GRILL’S THANKSGIVING FAMILY STYLE – Thu. Nov 24. Join Pineapple Grill for a traditional Thanksgiving holiday menu served family-style: herbed butter roasted turkey, vegetable sage stuffing, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, butter glazed green beans with crispy Maui onions, sweet potato, marshmallow and macadamia nut gratin, roasted orange cranberry sauce, pumpkin caramel cheesecake with spiced whipped cream and toasted pecan pie with bittersweet chocolate. $38 for adults and $18 for the keiki. 3pm. Pineapple Grill, (200 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

SPEND THANKSGIVING AT SEA HOUSE – Thu. Nov 24. Not only are they offering a classic Thanksgiving dinner for $29, you can order speciality meals for $24-40. There are also many starter to choose from and scrumptious desserts. 3pm. Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort, (5900 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Napili); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

TAVERNA’S THANKSGIVING IN KAPALUA – Thu. Nov 24. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with pumpkin pie dessert. In addition offering a limited menu of popular appetizers, pizzas, pasta and entree selections. $32 for adults and $18 for keikis. 3pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

TERRACE THANKSGIVING BUFFET – Thu. Nov 24. Enjoy Thanksgiving in Kapalua with a dinner buffet, includes welcome drink, kids corner and live keiki hula. $108 per adult, $48 per child and complimentary for children five and under. 3pm. The Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/kapalua-maui/dining

FEAST AT RELISH FOR THANKSGIVING – Thu. Nov 24. Enjoy a nourishing Thanksgiving buffet with family and friends in a serene poolside garden settings and unrivalled ocean views. The dinner buffet will feature holiday favorites as well as lighter options inspired by the resort’s SuperFoodsRx menu. $65 per adult and $32 per children 12 and under. 3pm. Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort, (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

FLEETWOOD’S THANKSGIVING ON FRONT STREET – Thu. Nov 24. Chef Eric Morrissette has prepared a traditional Thanksgiving plate with all the fixings. Or choose from the special menu, filet mignon, lobster crusted mahi mahi or roasted butter squash. $75 for adults, $25 for the keiki Thanksgiving plate only. 3pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

KIMO’S THANKSGIVING DINNER – Thu. Nov 24. Let Kimo’s do the cooking this Thanksgiving. Along with their usual full dinner menu, they will have a special Turkey Dinner. Start with an autumn harvest salad, followed by a slow-roasted turkey with housemade gravy, macadamia nut and sausage herb stuffing, mashed potatoes and fresh veggies, local pineapple-cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. $32 for adults, $17 for children 12 and under. 3:30pm. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

GANNON’S THANKSGIVING DINNER BUFFET – Thu. Nov 24. Chef Beverly Gannon has prepared a beautiful buffet menu for you and your loved ones, enjoy with Maui’s best view! Cost is $58 for adults and half off for children 7 and up. 4pm. Gannon’s, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

BLACK ROCK’S FESTIVE FEAST – Thu. Nov 24. Celebrate Thanksgiving with a buffet, featuring an array of options including traditional oven roasted turkey and all the fixings, prime rib, seafood, specialty salads and delicious desserts. Priced at $58 for adults and $28 for children ages 6-12. Reservations required. 4pm. Black Rock Kitchen at Sheraton Maui, (2605 Ka‘anapali Prkwy.); 808-921-4600; Blackrockkitchen.com

JAPENGO THANKSGIVING DINNER – Thu. Nov 24. Enjoy the Ka‘anapali sunset during Thanksgiving Dinner at Japengo. Chef Gevin will be preparing a slow-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, house stuffing, roasted Okinawan potatoes, cranberry relish, seasonal vegetables, roasted butternut squash soup, pumpkin pie and pumpkin praline cheesecake. 5pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

SON’Z THANKSGIVING DINNER – Thu. Nov 24. Son’z will be serving a tranquil Thanksgiving Dinner, which will include roasted turkey with gravy, chestnut and Portuguese sausage stuffing, whipped potatoes, cranberry relish, pumpkin and pecan pie. 5pm. Son’z Steakhouse at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr, Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4506; Sonzrestaurant.com

ALALOA THANKSGIVING DINNER – Thu. Nov 24. Spend your Thanksgiving in Kapalua, with a three-course Thanksgiving dinner, with live music. $68. 5pm. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/kapalua-maui/dining

MULLIGAN’S THANKSGIVING DINNER – Thu. Nov 24. Offering a three-course Thanksgiving meal for $36. A limited menu with some of their good ol Irish favorites will also be available. 5pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

BANYAN TREE THANKSGIVING DINNER – Thu. Nov 24. Enjoy a four-course Thanksgiving dinner, including a dessert buffet and a special Thanksgiving drink. $138. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

UMALU THANKSGIVING POOLSIDE – Thu. Nov 24. Families are invited to spend a casual tiki torch lit Thanksgiving Dinner by the poolside. The chef will be preparing a mustard rubbed turkey, brussel sprouts with bacon and Maui onion, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, cranberry chutney and giblet gravy. 5:30pm. Umalu at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

WAILEA POLYNESIAN LUAU THANKSGIVING SPECIAL – Thu. Nov 24. For an authentic Polynesian dinner show experience that includes holiday treats, the Wailele Polynesian Luau promises a memorable get-together evening. The dinner buffet features excellent salad selections such as kale pomegranate salad and Upcountry harvest salad, classic roast turkey with traditional trimmings, ginger pesto Hawaiian catch, whisky brined pork loin and holiday desserts- banana bread pudding, pumpkin cheesecake, Thanksgiving pies, seasonal fruit tarts and so much more. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are included. 5:45pm. Westin Maui Resort and Spa, (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

THANKSGIVING SUNDAY SATANG PROGRAM – Sun. Nov 27. Ram Dass hosts his 11th annual Thanksgiving Sunday Satsang program with special musical guest Krishna Das and his band: Arjun Bruggeman, Genevieve Walker, David Nichtern, Mark Gorman and Nina Rao. Monsoon India Restaurant provides an Indian dinner buffet in the Church Hall following the program, that features tasty, authentic Indian delights. Participants are encouraged to provide their generous organic boxed and/or canned food donations for the Maui Food Bank. $30-40. 4pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org