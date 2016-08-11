Chef Bev Gannon’s Hali’imaile General Store launches Happy Hour and New Menu Items with Chef Marc McDowell

It’s a mellow Thursday afternoon and I’m hustling up to Hali`imaile to check out the area’s big changes. There are people popping into the distillery, visiting the art gallery and working out around me, but I park under the shade of one of their giant Monkeypod trees and cruise across the street to the Hali`imaile General Store. The lunch hour is just getting started as I chat briefly with Rebecca Schillaci, a manager at Gannon’s that has been with Chef/Owner Beverly Gannon since the beginning.

“Hali`imaile is changing,” Schillaci says. ”The Hali`imaile distillery across the street is doing tours, there is a glassblowing studio and art gallery, a food truck, cross fitness–it’s turning into a village. It’s what we always wanted here. It’s always been our dream that this is someplace cool to come.”

As Schillaci heads back to the office and I find a table for lunch, I appreciate this old building that the restaurant has inhabited for 28 years. It has a lot of mana. They recently refreshed the dining room/kitchen area in the front without changing too much, giving it a sly update. The dining room has a great vibe that always makes me feel like I can really relax into a fabulous meal. After chatting up our neighbors visiting from Missouri and watching the artists from across the street having lunch, we get the lowdown on the specials from our server.

Schillaci tipped me off on some of her recommendations. “I’m so thrilled with the new items on the lunch menu,” she said. “I love the salads. Some of the best ideas for salads are on our menu.”

Chef Marc McDowell has been here since January, working with Gannon, and he’s been playing with the lunch menu, dinner menu and working on a happy hour launch. McDowell is known for his farm-to-fork approach and puts that to work right away here. Since there are so many changes in Hali`imaile, they thought they would jump in with some of their own.

“Beverly is not scared to go out on a limb and do something,” says Chef McDowell. ”She just wants to be sure we’ve done our research on it–to be sure we can sustain it. To have a restaurant for more than 25 years in Maui is not easy at all. It’s a feat in and of itself. We have something that has been iconic and keeps on growing.”

Growing indeed. The lunchroom fills fast and soon a line forms outside. I like that they’ve expanded and added seats along the patio, where you can sit and order now.

“I like to focus on salads,” says McDowell. “I work with a lot of farmers. Beverly already has that connection with the farmers, so I don’t have to talk her into that. It’s already our strong suit. And our customers embrace it. Beverly has even planted her own farm, which is great for us in the kitchen here and she has the best lilikoi. And I have lifelong connections with farms here on Maui.”

We start with the spicy shrimp lettuce cups and roasted veg farro salad with roasted salmon. McDowell has also fashioned a gorgeous little gem lettuce salad, and mouthwatering baby iceberg shrimp remoulade wedge. But I’m personally attached to the salmon and farro salad–the salmon is such a beautiful cut, with just a bit of smoky tandoori that goes with the roasted veggies so well.

The fried chicken sandwich I had for lunch was a highlight, too. Crisp and tender boneless, buttermilk fried chicken in the Komoda bun had me, but the pickled jalapeno slaw stole the show. It’s tangy, crunchy, crispy, soft and sweet all in one bite. My lunch date ordered the fish special and it was superb, with not a morsel of its fresh spinach, opah or sauce left to take home.

“For 28 years, Beverly has always had the same menu,” says McDowell. “And we have lots of return guests that love that. But it never changed so we wanted to do something for those customers that might want that. I told Beverly I love changing things, but I don’t want to change the signature items–those are very near and dear to our hearts. So she agreed to do about a ten percent switch-out, and we did it and it worked. People love it. So now we’re doing some changes on the dinner menu.”

While I’m mentally scheduling my next dinner visit while I’m still full from lunch, McDowell reminds me about his new happy hour.

“Since we have never had a happy hour, I’m excited to get to create this,” says McDowell. “We wanted to use ingredients on the menu but come up with new items. So we’re going to make new items like sliders, tacos and some other surprises. We want people to come over after they’ve done the tour and tasting at Hali`imaile Distillery. We’re planning to have some cocktails that feature their spirits. I think it will continue to get better and better.”

Keep posted on all the new events at Hgsmaui.com because Hali`imaile General Store seems full of surprises these days.

Hali`imaile General Store

900 Hali`imaile Rd., Makawao

808-572-2666

UPCOMING HGS EVENTS

POP-UP BBQ – Mon. Aug 15. An all-new smokey and spicy outdoor food event featuring Chef John Sandbach’s Food Truck “Smoke and Spice” $25. 5:30pm.

HAPPY HOUR – Mon-Fri. $4 Maui Brewing Co. beers, $5 well drinks, $6 wines by the glass, $8 well martinis and cocktail specials featuring Pau Vodka by Hali`imaile Distilling Co., plus a new special menu 3-5:30pm.

KAMA`AINA SUMMER SPECIAL – Daily through Nov. 20: buy one dessert, get one free during lunch M-F, 11am-2:30pm. Also receive 20 percent off dinner entrees, 5:30-9pm with valid Hawaii ID.

HALI`IMAILE PRIME RIB SUNDAYS – Sundays Enjoy a three-course Prix Fixe succulent, fresh-roasted prime rib of beef dinner through Dec. 18. Also available a la carte. Not valid with any other discount or promotion. $38. 5:30pm.

